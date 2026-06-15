Poll Shows Rising Support for Angus Taylor's Welfare Restrictions Amid Economic Skepticism

A recent Resolve poll indicates growing voter approval for Angus Taylor's proposals to limit welfare benefits and link immigration to housing, while economic outlook remains bleak and Treasury Minister Jim Chalmers faces declining confidence.

The Resolve poll released this week revealed that Angus Taylor plan to limit welfare payments to citizens and to link immigration to housing completion rates received robust backing from voters, providing a ray of optimism for the opposition leader.

The survey covered 1801 voters from 8 to 13 June and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percent. It showed that nearly half of respondents supported restricting pension and unemployment benefits to Australian citizens and permanent residents. Only 27 percent were undecided and a quarter opposed the move. A similar split appeared for linking immigration to housing completion, with 42 percent in favour, 18 percent against, and 40 percent on the fence.

A proposal to permanently index income tax cuts to avoid bracket creep drew 46 percent support and just 9 percent opposition. Across the board, the plan to scrap the Labor tax reforms covering negative gearing and capital gains tax gained 42 percent backing and 17 percent opposition, while more than half of voters backed extending the life of coal plants and 48 percent supported exploring nuclear and biofuel options for new power generation.

The same poll also highlighted a bleak sentiment about the national economy. Only 9 percent of Australians expect the economy to improve in the next month, compared with 41 percent who anticipate worsening conditions and 42 percent who foresee no change. Annual expectations are equally grim, with just a quarter of voters predicting improvement next year and 44 percent seeing a decline.

Thirty percent felt the May budget was good for the country, while 35 percent deemed it bad, and a majority of two thirds remained undecided about both questions. These figures are arguably the weakest for any budget since the Labor party returned to power four years ago. Trade groups in Canberra have steered strong attacks at the proposed tax changes, arguing that they would hamper investment and reduce productivity.

The Business Council of Australia described the package as rushed and piecemeal, lacking comprehensive policy development. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that higher taxes on business investment would impose a lasting negative impact.

Meanwhile, voter sentiment regarding the performance of Treasury Minister Jim Chalmers fell sharply. Only 34 percent rated his performance as good or very good, down from 47 percent a year earlier, while nearly two in five viewed it as poor or very poor, and 27 percent remained undecided.

The survey indicates a significant shift away from support for capital gains tax changes, with 31 percent now opposing the end of a 50 percent discount, up five points from a month earlier. Opposition to restricting negative gearing to new properties also rose from 21 to 26 percent. Reduction of the minimum tax rate for trusts saw 29 percent backing and 34 percent opposed, an 11 percent climb in favour of the opposition.

The fact that over a third of voters remain undecided on these key measures points to a window where the governing party could still convert uncertainty into support if it responds effectively to public concerns.





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Angus Taylor Resolve Poll Welfare Restrictions

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