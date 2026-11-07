New Zealand election polls close with coalition and opposition locked in tight race

New Zealand polls closed at 7pm local time on Saturday after the tightest campaign this century, with results expected to take about three weeks due to special votes and a possible overhang.

New Zealand polls closed at 7pm local time on Saturday after the tightest election campaign this century. More than 3 million Kiwis are expected to have voted.

If the polls are accurate, the likely government may not be known for another three weeks. A conservative coalition of the National Party, ACT and NZ First is seeking a second term. Labour, led by Chris Hipkins, along with the Greens and the Maori Party, is hoping to unseat the coalition and make history. If the opposition wins, it will be the first time in National's 90-year history that the centre-right party has not won a second term in government.

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Opportunity Party Seeks Balance Of Power Role

Opportunity, a centrist party similar to Australia's teals, appears set to win its first parliamentary seats. If it crosses the 5 per cent threshold needed to elect and return MPs, it could hold the balance of power and play kingmaker. The party is open to partnering with either side and will attempt to negotiate with the biggest party first. The election may also turn on strategic voting, encouraged by right-wing parties and their supporters, as well as the Maori Party.

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They argue for Kiwis to vote in a way that would produce more MPs for their coalition than they might ordinarily get from the nationwide party vote. If enough voters follow through, this would produce an overhang of extra MPs, which could be crucial in forming a parliamentary majority.

An overhang could also see National lose a string of senior figures including Finance Minister Nicola Willis, Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith and Speaker Gerry Brownlee, even if the party is returned to office. New Zealand uses proportional representation, which typically means the election is decided by the nationwide party vote and a count shows a winner much faster than Australian elections.

Special Votes Delay Final Election Result Announcement

However, if there is an overhang, the focus shifts to results in individual electorates, making it tougher to call. In a very close outcome, the result could come down to special votes, including overseas and out-of-electorate ballots, which will not be added to the tally until November 27. The 2026 election is a rerun of the 2023 election, the first Battle of the Chrises, which was a victory for Luxon.

The former Air New Zealand chief executive and National Party leader has struggled to win over Kiwis since seizing office, facing two leadership challenges in recent months. The alternative for the country's top job, Hipkins, was prime minister for nine months in 2023 following Jacinda Ardern's resignation. Neither leader has excited the electorate, leading to a record combined vote for minor parties, according to recent polls. The Greens, ACT and Opportunity are on track to record their best results.