Polly's Politics on the March

As the support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party surges, major parties are running scared. Sequel to hit article: If the Liberal party continues to adopt the language of One Nation, we will write the script for our demise | Andrew McLachlan.

From Farage to Farrer , Pauline Hanson ’s politics are on the march, and major parties are running scared As public support for One Nation surges, the Coalition are chasing populist policies as Labor desperately tries to combat the economic anxieties pushing voters right.

If the Liberal party continues to adopt the language of One Nation, we will write the script for our demise | Andrew McLachlan. The rise of Pauline Hanson and her party One Nation has been closely observed since 1997, first gaining success with her 11-seat haul at the 1998 Queensland state election and later failing to regain a seat in national parliament in 2010, despite polling the most primary votes. She co-founded One Nation in 1997.

As part of a campaign to ban the garment, a stunt she repeated in 2025, she doubled her result from the previous ballot but well short of the support needed to win seats in the lower house, where government is formed. See more in the news text





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News Cook Cook News Pauline Hanson One Nation Farage Farrer Populist Policies Economic Anxieties Welfare Reforms Globalism Xenophobia Ban On Muslim Garment Australia's Worst Terror Attack Baring Joyce Pauline Hanson And Joyce

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