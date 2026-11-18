US President Donald Trump attended his first Quad leaders meeting in Manila, joking with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan while protesters rallied against his visit.

US President Donald Trump attended his first Quad leaders meeting in Manila on Tuesday night, using a photo call to take questions from reporters and trade jokes with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan.

It was his first international tour since the midterm elections and his first Quad leaders meeting since returning to office. The meeting brought together Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Trump. During the photo call, Modi turned left and right and made an exasperated gesture, Albanese played with his suit button and frowned, and Takaichi kept a tight smile with her arms at her sides.

Also read Trump to Attend First Quad Summit in Two Years During Manila Stopover

Within an hour of arriving in the Philippines after a long-haul flight, Trump invited travelling US reporters to ask questions. He said hello to a very friendly group, and the reporters asked about the Microsoft outage, Deutsche Bank leaks and the Nvidia scandal. His minders tried to wrap it up and a hand peeked from behind a curtain, but Trump stayed in place.

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Quad Alliance Strengthened Amid China Tensions

Eventually the other leaders put on poker faces and let the president continue, with Takaichi managing the best expression. With China flexing its muscles in the Pacific, the Quad wants the US on board, and much had been made of the group withering under Trump before he attended this week. Trump praised the alliance, saying the US has a great relationship with these people and countries and has from the beginning.

He said he had been with all three of them for a long time, calling them phenomenal people and friends. He slapped Albanese on the back and gestured to Modi, calling him a very tough man, before gesturing to Takaichi and saying she may be even tougher. To Albanese he joked that we are ok too, and Albanese laughed back. Four minutes later the leaders moved to their meeting.

They discussed AI, critical minerals and maritime security, and announced joint military exercises and a Quad business forum would be held next year. Manila was a fitting venue because the four nations first met on the sidelines of an ASEAN conference there in 2007, and the Quad was revived in the city 10 years later during Trump's first presidency.

Philippines Central To Indo-Pacific Strategy

The Philippines is the oldest US treaty ally in the Indo-Pacific and is on the frontline of territorial disputes in the South China Sea, making it central to efforts to counter China. The legacy of nearly 50 years of US colonial rule is still visible in the jeepneys on Manila roads.

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Trump's stopover was brief, barely 24 hours, before he headed to Shenzhen for a trilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of APEC. ASEAN changed its dates so Trump could attend. By the time he landed on Tuesday night, it was only hours from the closing ceremony, and some sceptics said the short stop was for optics so it would not look like Trump was only sitting down with China and Russia.

If the Philippines was worried about a snub, it did not show it. The country is famed for the pomp and pageantry with which it greets officials, and Trump received the full treatment as he stepped off the new Air Force One, a gift from Qatar. Red carpets, cultural performances and flag-waving schoolchildren met the president. They danced while a military band played his campaign favourite, YMCA.

Domestic Unrest Marks Trump Visit

Trump played along, waving US and Philippine flags handed to him on the staircase. In March, the Philippines became the world's first country to declare a national emergency because of the rise in oil prices driven by Trump's war in Iran. Inflation has soared from 2 to almost 8 per cent this year. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Manila, Baguio and Cebu this month to show their fury at the US and its president.

They are also angry the Philippines is joining the US-led Pax Silica initiative on artificial intelligence, fearing data centres will guzzle water and displace farmers and Indigenous tribes. Some are crying Trump Out, warning the country risks being drawn into great power conflicts. Hundreds have been arrested. Inside the summit rooms, world leaders were willing to humour Trump's showmanship, but out on the streets, patience has run out.