Ponga and Waaka win Golden Boot; Hawkins takes wheelchair award

Kalyn Ponga and Stacey Waaka have won rugby league's Golden Boot awards, with England's Rob Hawkins taking the wheelchair honour ahead of World Cup finals weekend.

Kalyn Ponga needed just 150 minutes of football, including ten minutes playing with a broken arm, to win the Golden Boot as the best player in international rugby league, edging out Reece Walsh.

Kalyn Ponga Wins Golden Boot After Injury

The 28-year-old clinched the sport's highest individual honour on Thursday night, celebrated with the entire New Zealand squad in attendance in Brisbane. Ponga broke his arm against the Kangaroos in the World Cup opener last month, when he and opposite fullback Walsh were both outstanding. He later required 11 screws and a plate inserted in his arm, and returned three weeks later to star against Tonga in the semi-final.

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Walsh scored a hat-trick for Australia in their semi against Samoa and has been outstanding for Australia, but few will begrudge Ponga getting the nod. The battle between the two fullbacks will go a long way to deciding who wins the World Cup final at a packed Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night.

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With the NRL player market in overdrive after the opening of free agency on November 1, Ponga's decision to extend his deal with the Knights through to the end of 2030 back in April suddenly looks like the best piece of business done by a club this year. Ponga led Newcastle to the NRL grand final, scoring six tries in that campaign, and added two more tries for the Kiwis at the World Cup despite the injury.

Newcastle Coach Praises Ponga Toughness

Newcastle coach Justin Holbrook said he was unsurprised by his captain's quickfire return in time for the business end of the World Cup. Holbrook said, He is a great leader in his own way, and I am glad he is getting the accolades around his toughness now, the way he played for us in the finals series and what he has done getting back so quickly for New Zealand, and the way he puts his body on the line, I am glad he is getting the rewards he deserves.

Holbrook added, The one thing that first stood out to me about Ponga was how competitive he was, and how much he wants to win. His persona is how relaxed and calm he is, and that can be misinterpreted as a lack of competitiveness. But that has never been the case. I admire how he goes after everything 100 miles an hour and wants to win.

On the contract extension, Holbrook said, After meeting him and working with him a short amount of time earlier this year, I definitely wanted him to stay because I knew how important he was. He has always been a great player. What we are talking about now though is his leadership has gone to another level, his toughness is being recognised, and he is such a great person as well. I am really glad he is staying.

Holbrook continued, I had to come in and do a good job myself, play my part and prove to him we were going to turn the club around. He wants success, we fell short in the grand final, I will be happy if he gets success in the World Cup final.

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Ponga Joins Historic Lineage of Legends

Ponga becomes the eighth New Zealand man to win the Golden Boot, joining a historic lineage of Kiwi legends including Hugh McGahan, Stacey Jones, Benji Marshall, Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Joseph Manu, and James Fisher-Harris. He edged out shortlisted candidates including Walsh, Samoa powerhouse Francis Manulelua, Tonga centre Robert Toia, and fellow Kiwi centre Casey McLean. Stacey Waaka secured the women's Golden Boot with an equally impressive statistical output.

The cross-code star scored nine tries for the Warriors in just ten NRLW appearances. She added nine more tries in four World Cup appearances, maintaining a perfect try-scoring record in the international tournament. Waaka is now the third New Zealand player to win the women's award, joining earlier winners Raecene McGregor and Georgia Hale. Her consistent performance across both domestic and international stages has been instrumental in elevating the profile of the New Zealand women's team.

Walters Defends Walsh Performance Standards

Meanwhile, Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters played down suggestions he alone knows the secret to getting the best out of Walsh, especially after the mercurial fullback fell below his high standards with Brisbane this season. Walters said, We have a good relationship, and I just allow him to express himself. If you look at his last six games for Australia, if you include the Ashes, he has been pretty good. Look at the vision.

The whole team supports him, they understand who he is and what he is about. In the Wheelchair division, England's Rob Hawkins claimed the Golden Boot ahead of the Friday night final in Wollongong between England and France. These collective honours celebrate excellence across all levels of the game, highlighting the global reach and competitive depth of rugby league. Both award winners will immediately apply their momentum in high-stakes international action.

They are scheduled to play for New Zealand's men's and women's sides in their respective World Cup finals this weekend. The fixtures feature critical matches against Australia, setting the stage for intense rivalry encounters that will determine the tournament champions.