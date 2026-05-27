Ponga Red Card Shocks Origin Greats as Queensland Blames Referee for Decisive Send‑Off

Former Queensland captain Darren Lockyer and other Origin greats express shock over the red card given to Kalyn Ponga in State of Origin I, calling it the turning point that allowed New South Wales to mount a comeback and win. The article details the controversial shoulder‑charge incident, the referee's decision to overrule the bunker, and the resulting fallout from both camps.

The controversy surrounding Kalyn Ponga 's red card in State of Origin I has left former Queensland greats in shock, with many believing the decision was the pivotal moment that allowed New South Wales to mount a miraculous comeback.

Former Maroons captain Darren Lockyer described the send-off as undeniably the turning point in the match, a bitter pill to swallow for Queensland supporters. Lockyer argued that on-field referee Ashley Klein effectively overruled the bunker, which had recommended a sin-bin or ten‑minute ejection, instead dismissing Ponga for the remainder of the game. The incident occurred with about twenty‑three minutes left in the series opener at Homebush, when Queensland led 20‑6 and Tolu Koula broke down the left wing.

Blues halfback Sam Walker chased and brought down Koula, who angled his body toward the sideline to avoid being forced into touch. As both players dropped low, Ponga tucked his left arm in a classic shoulder‑charge position and made dramatic contact with Koula's head, resulting in a brutal head clash. Replays showed Koula sprawled on the turf with a cut above his eyebrow. Players immediately converged, leading to jersey‑grabbing and pushing; Ponga, aware he was in serious trouble, looked miserable.

Meanwhile, NSW lock Cameron Murray was heard reminding Klein that Joseph Suaalii had been sent off in the 2024 series opener for a different high shot. Klein was then heard saying "I'm thinking that's a send‑off" before an apparent disagreement with bunker official Chris Butler over the severity of the punishment.

"He's hit him directly in the head," Klein stated before listening to the video referee's response. After another pause, Klein called Ponga over and said, "I know what you're saying, but this is an illegal play," before sending the Newcastle superstar off. Ponga pointed to blood on his ear as evidence of the head clash. Former Queensland skipper Cameron Smith later said, "It's not a send‑off," echoing the belief that the punishment was too harsh.

Lockyer was particularly critical of Klein's apparent overruling of the bunker, noting that the video referee had suggested a ten‑minute sin‑bin but Klein "didn't have a bar of it.

" NSW coach Laurie Daley initially declined to comment, then hinted that such contentious decisions are part of Origin history, suggesting that "there's always been moments and there's always been wins like that" when one side benefits massively from a tough call. The red card shifted momentum entirely; Queensland, reduced to twelve men, saw the Blues surge to a narrow victory, sparking intense debate about officiating standards in high‑stakes matches





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State Of Origin Kalyn Ponga Red Card Ashley Klein Darren Lockyer Queensland Maroons New South Wales Blues Shoulder Charge Bunker Controversy Laurie Daley Cameron Smith

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