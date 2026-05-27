Ponga Send-Off Sparks Historic Blues Comeback in State of Origin Opener

A controversial red card for Queensland's Kalyn Ponga in the 57th minute paved the way for New South Wales to mount the largest comeback in State of Origin history, winning the series opener after trailing 20-6.

The State of Origin series opener delivered a dramatic and historic turning point when Queensland's Kalyn Ponga was sent off in the 57th minute, completely shifting the momentum of the match.

The Maroons held a commanding 20-6 lead at that stage, appearing in control until a brawl erupted after Ponga delivered a shoulder charge on New South Wales centre Tolu Koula. Koula had broken the line down the left side and was stopped less than 20 metres from the tryline, lying on his back after the hit, which prompted Blues players to surround Ponga in protest.

Replays indicated the contact was primarily head-to-head, with Ponga's shoulder making minimal impact on Koula's shoulder, yet the referee issued a red card, sending Ponga off the field. This decision sparked intense debate; while commentators Andrew Johns and Cameron Smith agreed a sin-bin might have been appropriate, they were shocked by the outright dismissal, with Johns calling it outrageous despite his allegiance to New South Wales.

Following the send-off, the Blues mounted an extraordinary comeback, scoring three tries in the remaining minutes, including the match-winning try by James Tedesco with just over a minute left. This completed the largest comeback in State of Origin history, overturning a 14-point deficit-the previous record was 12 points-and securing a famous victory for New South Wales in a rain-soaked thriller.

Koula was taken off for a head injury assessment, which he failed, ruling him out for the rest of the game. In the aftermath, Queensland adjusted their lineup, moving Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to fullback and Kurt Capewell to centre. Notably, four of the seven send-offs in State of Origin history have occurred since 2023, highlighting a trend of stricter enforcement of dangerous play protocols





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