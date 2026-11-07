Ponga Shines as New Zealand Reach World Cup Final After Win Over Tonga

New Zealand secured a place in the decider next Sunday night, with Ponga involved in four of five tries just 23 days after breaking his arm. Captain James Fisher-Harris faces a report.

Ponga was involved in almost every key moment as New Zealand beat Tonga and booked their place in the World Cup final, which will be played next Sunday night. The playmaker returned just 23 days after breaking his arm in the tournament opener, and he had a hand in four of his side's five tries. New Zealand will now meet the winner of the Australia and Samoa clash on Sunday night as they chase their second title.

The victory was not without cost. Captain James Fisher-Harris was placed on report for raising his knee in a tackle, and Naufahu Whyte suffered an ankle injury during the match. The result also marks New Zealand's first appearance in the final since they lost to Australia in 2013.

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Ponga Sets the Tempo for New Zealand Early

Ponga was cleared to start the match and showed no signs of discomfort during a couple of early carries. He took just three minutes to set up the opening try, producing a little step and a pass that sent Briton Nikora over the line.

Tonga responded with a period of sustained pressure that included repeated sets close to the New Zealand line. Just as it appeared New Zealand would score again, Jojo Fifita changed the match with a stunning individual effort. Collecting a Jahrome Hughes kick from just in front of the posts, Fifita ran 40 metres through a mazy path before the ball reached Tolutau Koula out wide. Andrew Voss described it in commentary as one of the great World Cup tries.

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Ponga then made a defensive play that stood out in a match full of big moments. He put his body on the line to deny Demitric Vaimauga with an outrageous try-saving tackle. Tonga's attack continued from the resulting set, and the ball moved from one side of the field to the other before Fifita scored in the corner.

Controversy and Key Calls Shape the Match

Tonga fullback Lehi Hopoate appeared to have a Hughes grubber kick covered, but he mishandled the ball while attempting to turn in his own in-goal area. A flying Ponga arrived to make the tackle that followed, and the decision drew some debate. Ponga's tackle was questioned because Hopoate did not have control of the ball, but the bunker gave it the all clear.

Both sides wasted big chances early in the second half, as a strong wind suddenly picked up and caused havoc with the play. Ponga was again the architect of New Zealand's next try, delivering the final pass to Casey McLean, who scored his 16th try from eight Tests. Shortly after, the rain arrived heavily, and another Tonga error following a high kick led to a try for Hughes, who danced his way through the defence to put the Kiwis 14 points clear.

What the Result Means for New Zealand Ahead of the Final

Tonga did not threaten seriously again after that try, as Ponga finished his strong performance with yet another assist, this time for Xavier Willison. In the final minute, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gathered a rare Erin Clark kick and touched down in the corner, completing the scoring.

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The win also completes a double for New Zealand, because the Kiwi Ferns had earlier booked their spot in the decider with a shutout victory over Samoa. Fisher-Harris will now face the disciplinary process following his report, while the condition of Whyte's ankle will be a key concern before the final next Sunday night.