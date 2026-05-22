Pop star Britney Spears avoids jail time after 'screaming' to police on California highway

The pop star communicated frantically with the police on the side of the highway, asking to get driven around the corner instead of getting out onto the highway.

Video has emerged of pop star Britney Spears speaking frenetically to police on the side of a California highway, Spears can be heard speaking to police, who ask her to leave her vehicle.

She says in the 53-second clip that she is ‘scared’ to leave her car and asks if she can follow the police and go ‘around the corner’ so she does not have to get out on the highway. The police agree and tell her they can drive her around the corner. Spears declines the offer and then asks police whether they want to visit her home, offering to cook for them and adding that she has a swimming pool.

She then becomes more incoherent, and the police officer asks again if she can get out of her vehicle. According to California law, her lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, pleaded guilty on her behalf to what’s commonly called a ‘wet reckless’, allowing her to avoid jail time after the prosecutors accused her of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The judge sentenced Spears to one day in jail, one year of probation, and state-mandated fines.

Spears temporarily yielded her Fourth Amendment search and seizure rights when pulled over, meaning she must automatically yield to searches and sobriety tests. During the brief hearing, magistrates imposed summary probation, which is informal and doesn’t involve mandatory meetings with a probation officer. As of now, it is unclear what Spears's next move will be





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Britney Spears California Police Driving Under The Influence Treatment Facility Summary Probation

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