Pope and Trump Clash Over Middle East Conflict Amid African Peace Mission

Former President Donald Trump has publicly disagreed with Pope Leo's criticisms of the war in the Middle East, urging the Pontiff to understand the harsh realities of the world. This exchange occurs during the Pope's significant African tour, where he has been a vocal advocate for peace and condemned exploitation and violence, particularly in Cameroon's Anglophone regions. The Pope's visit highlights the ongoing conflict and suffering in the region, while Trump's comments introduce a political dimension to the Pontiff's diplomatic efforts.

Tensions have flared between former President Donald Trump and the current Pontiff in recent days, ignited by the Pope 's outspoken criticism of conflicts in the Middle East.

Trump, speaking to journalists on Thursday, suggested that while the Pope is free to comment on international affairs, he must acknowledge the harsh realities of a difficult global landscape.

This exchange follows a powerful address by the Pope in northwestern Cameroon, a key stop on his extensive four-nation African tour. During this journey, the Pontiff has notably departed from his customary restraint, speaking with conviction in favor of global peace.

In Bamenda, the heart of a protracted English-speaking separatist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives, Pope Leo declared, Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth. He further observed that the world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters.

Responding to these sentiments, Trump adopted a more measured tone, though he still felt compelled to offer his perspective on the conflict in Iran. He stated, The Pope has to understand Iran has killed more than 42,000 people over the last few months. They were totally unarmed protesters. The Pope has to understand that. This is the real world, it's a nasty world. He clarified that he was not engaged in a dispute with the Pontiff, emphasizing he had nothing against him.

These critical remarks come shortly after US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic himself, advised the Vatican to confine its focus to matters of morality.

Despite the political undertones, the Pope's arrival in Bamenda was met with widespread joy. Escorted by a military detail in a bulletproof popemobile, he blessed the assembled worshippers, many of whom expressed their welcome with singing and the vibrant sound of vuvuzela horns.

Upon leaving the cathedral, Pope Leo released white doves, a potent symbol of peace in a region he described as a bloodstained yet fertile land that has been mistreated.

At Bamenda airport, which had been closed since 2019 due to the insurgency but was renovated for his visit, Pope Leo used a Mass to condemn the ongoing exploitation of Africa. He specifically criticized those who, driven by profit, continue to exploit and plunder the African continent.

Cameroon, known for its rich natural resources including oil, timber, cocoa, coffee, and minerals, has long been a target for foreign corporations and domestic elites.

Earlier in his trip, upon arriving in the country, Pope Leo had urged Cameroon's leaders to examine their consciences and address corruption and human rights abuses in a notably direct speech delivered at the presidential palace in the presence of President Paul Biya.

The Pope's visit coincides with a period of heightened tension, occurring six months after authorities suppressed protests against President Biya's contentious re-election for an eighth term.

Security measures were significantly enhanced along major routes leading to Bamenda for the occasion.

The two Anglophone regions of Cameroon have endured nearly a decade of violent conflict stemming from secessionist movements.

Vivian Ndey, a 60-year-old teacher from Bamenda, expressed her hope for peace by presenting the Pope with a plant, symbolizing a desire for tranquility amidst the ongoing crisis. She recounted the immense challenges faced by educators, citing fear and the disappearance of students as significant obstacles to learning.

The conflict originally escalated after President Biya, who has been in power since 1982, responded with force to peaceful demonstrations in 2016 by English speakers who felt marginalized.

Since 2016, at least 6,000 people have been killed, according to United Nations estimates, with civilians frequently becoming victims of killings and kidnappings.

In a gesture of goodwill for the papal visit, separatist groups announced a three-day truce earlier in the week.

Following his engagements in Bamenda, Pope Leo is scheduled to conduct a Mass at a stadium in the economic hub of Douala on Friday before departing Cameroon for Angola on Saturday. His tour will then continue to Equatorial Guinea





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