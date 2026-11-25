Posthumously published diaries of Pope Francis describe three encounters with the devil as a physical being and a vision of hell, along with a two-year spiritual crisis over papal power.

Pope Francis met the devil and looked through the gates of hell, newly published diaries have revealed. Satan had a raspy voice and eyes of fire, the late pontiff wrote in the posthumously published journals.

Francis, who died last year aged 88, described three encounters with the devil, who according to Catholic teaching was a fallen angel. Two of the encounters happened when he was serving as Archbishop of Buenos Aires. The third occurred after he had been elected pope, as he returned to Rome from a trip to Chile in 2018. One of the encounters with the devil took place while he was in a meeting in Rome, he said.

Also read Pope Francis diaries reveal visions of devil and hell during spiritual crisis

Pope Francis Encounter With Satan During Apostolic Visit

The apostolic visit to Chile was overshadowed by claims that he had failed to take seriously allegations of clerical sex abuse, an accusation that has dogged successive pontiffs. The detailed accounts appear in a 160-page book published on Tuesday. It is based on journals that Francis kept over three decades. I can not forget his eyes the first two times, from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass.

However, he always reappears in different situations, Francis wrote in August 2024. I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything: Now I have gotten everything I wanted, Francis wrote in January 2021. Just as I can not forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can not forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.

Advertisement

Francis made frequent allusions to the devil during his papacy. He insisted that Satan was not a vague metaphor for evil but a real being. He used various terms to refer to the devil, including the Evil One, the Seducer, Beelzebub and the Great Dragon. The devil was very real to Francis as the personification, the embodiment of evil, said Robert Mickens, a veteran Vatican analyst based in Rome.

For him, the devil is a real entity, a creature. It comes from the mystical traditions of the Catholic Church. Contemporary Catholics do not talk about this stuff much these days. It feels like a bit of a throwback to the 14th or 15th centuries.

Francis Vision Of Hell Entrance And Terror

It seems a bit antiquated to modern Catholics. But for Francis, it was real. In a diary entry from 2018, Francis said he had seen a vision of hell. Last night I saw the entrance to hell.

I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me. It was before going to sleep. I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon, he wrote, referring to Catholic prayer beads. I thank the Lord for this help.

The year before, the pope said that the devil was not a nebulous concept but a real person armed with dark powers. He is evil, he is not like mist. He is not a diffuse thing; he is a person, he told TV2000, a Catholic channel, gesticulating to emphasise his point. Austen Ivereigh, a biographer of Pope Francis, whom he knew well, said the detailed references to the devil were startling.

Caricatures of the devil persist in many Western cultures, though the concept of Satan as a physical being is an arcane belief. Francis often talked about the devil during his papacy, but I was surprised by those accounts in the diaries. This is the first time I have seen him talk about the devil as a physical presence to the point where he describes what his eyes look like and what his voice sounds like.

That to me is a real revelation. It is exceptional, said Ivereigh, the author of The Great Reformer: Francis and the Making of a Radical Pope. Francis in many ways is old school in seeing evil as an actual physical presence. It is quite archaic.

Advertisement

Pope Francis Spiritual Crisis And Power Temptations

Very few people in the Church today would use this kind of language. The diaries provide a fascinating insight into the mental struggles that Francis endured. They reveal that he underwent a two-year spiritual crisis during his papacy, from 2021 to 2022. He was tempted to wield the enormous power at his disposal, as popes are effectively absolute rulers, and battled against the temptation to hire and fire at will.

He wrote that he did not want to turn into someone who uses others like puppets. To avoid being seduced too much by power, he tried to exercise greater humility, to the point of leaving clergy in place in the Vatican central administration even though they were suspected of undermining his papacy.

One time in my presence, a bishop asked him why he had not yet fired someone in the Roman Curia who had been speaking badly of him in public and pursuing a personal agenda very different than his, wrote Cardinal Victor Fernandez, a friend of Francis who collected the diaries. After an interminable silence, he responded by explaining that he felt a strong sensation in his heart that God did not want him to become a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience.

Francis Humble Papal Style And Refusal To Use People

He explained that, for this reason, he preferred to let that person remain in his position. The diary entries started in 1992 when the future pope, then known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was an auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires. They ended in August 2024, about eight months before his death. His determination not to be seduced by the trappings of power led to the humble style of his papacy.

He eschewed the elaborate dress worn by previous popes, carried a battered black briefcase, wore scuffed orthopaedic shoes and chose to live in a Vatican guesthouse rather than the grand apostolic apartments. He did not want people to kiss his hand, said Mickens. Francis was struggling with the temptations of power, the omnipotence of being pope. He was going through a spiritual battle.

He was tempted by his ego. The published diaries also reference the most consequential event of his life: his election as successor to Pope Benedict XVI, the first pontiff in centuries to resign. Four months after his fellow cardinals elected him in the gilded splendour of the Sistine Chapel, Francis wrote a brief, almost terse entry: They elected me pope on March 13.

The diaries also revealed what Francis thought about the man who would eventually succeed him, Robert Prevost, the American who was elected Pope Leo XIV last year. Francis called Prevost a great pastor, a generous missionary, and the text ends there.