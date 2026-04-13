Pope Leo Vows to Continue Speaking Out Against War Amidst US-Iran Tensions and Attacks on His Leadership

Pope Leo XIV has declared his intention to continue speaking out against war following a direct attack from US President Donald Trump. This announcement comes amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the proposed US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and increasing concerns about the humanitarian consequences of the war.

Pope Leo has announced his intention to continue speaking out against war, a commitment made in direct response to an attack from US President Donald Trump . This declaration comes amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global trade and energy transport.

The US Central Command has announced a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, a move that has further amplified the already volatile situation. Pope Leo's stance underscores his commitment to peace and dialogue, particularly in the face of military actions and aggressive rhetoric. The conflict originated from President Trump's harsh criticism of the Pope, accusing him of being 'weak' on crime and nuclear weapons, and condemning his foreign policy. Trump's comments, made on Truth Social and reiterated to reporters, portray the Pope as a liberal figure out of touch with conservative values. The Pope's response to Trump's direct attack, and his condemnation of 'the madness of war', demonstrates his unwavering commitment to promoting peace and multilateralism. The Pope emphasized his dedication to fostering dialogue and pursuing just solutions through diplomatic channels, setting a tone of resistance against the escalating tensions and military actions. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing war and the recent US threats towards Iran and China. Several countries have weighed in on the crisis, with many calling for calm. The US's proposed naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, supported by some allies, is a major escalation that could lead to widespread conflict in the crucial waterway. General Petraeus has warned that the blockade could become a pivotal moment in the conflict. The Pope's declaration serves as a crucial voice of reason in this dangerous moment, while also highlighting the devastating impact of conflict on innocent civilians. The UN reports that around 20,000 civilian seafarers remain aboard vessels in the Persian Gulf, facing dwindling supplies, fatigue and severe psychological stress. The Pope stated that the Christian message was being 'abused' and that 'too many innocent people are being killed', suggesting that a different approach is needed. This comes after the Pope began a 10-day tour to four African countries, where he is expected to address several humanitarian and political issues, as well as the need for peace. The crisis' origin can be traced back to the US's proposal to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, which could have been triggered by Iran's actions to exert control over the waterway, including charging tolls and threatening ships. Since February 28, Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the strait, attacking and threatening ships, which has caused major disruption to maritime traffic. Sailors have reported being in limbo for extended periods due to the conflict, watching drones and missiles pass by their ships. The International Maritime Organization has reported 21 attacks on commercial ships, resulting in the deaths of 10 seafarers, while the UN agency highlighted the extreme conditions and psychological toll on civilian seafarers. The global community is now facing a dangerous situation, and the Pope has pledged to continue using his platform to promote peace and dialogue, particularly in light of these concerning developments





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