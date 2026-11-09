Pope Leo XIV Mass Draws 2.5 Million in Buenos Aires Amid Policy Critique

Pope Leo XIV addresses a crowd of 2.5 million in Buenos Aires, criticizing President Javier Milei's austerity measures during a pivotal stop on his South American tour.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated a massive public Mass at the Monumento de los Espanoles in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, drawing a crowd of approximately 2.5 million faithful. The pontiff arrived in Argentina for the second leg of a 12-day tour of Latin America, marking the first papal visit to the country since 1987. This gathering stands as one of the largest assemblies of the current papacy, highlighting the enduring influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

Pontiff Draws 2.5 Million Faithful in Capital

The event at the Monumento de los Espanoles saw worshippers traveling from across the nation, with some pilgrims journeying more than 1,000 kilometres to attend. Many faithful camping overnight along the city's broad avenues to secure a view of Pope Leo XIV. The atmosphere was electric as crowds waved yellow-and-white Vatican flags and chanted "Ole, ole, ole, Leon, Leon." Giant screens broadcast the proceedings while folk musicians performed, allowing attendees to shelter from the spring sun under umbrellas.

Also read Pope Leo XIV's Argentina Visit Clashes with President Milei's Policies

Leo Criticizes Milei Government Economic Policies

During his sermon, Pope Leo XIV issued a pointed critique of the economic policies implemented by Argentine President Javier Milei. The Chicago-born pontiff urged the government to avoid punishing the poor through harsh austerity measures. He emphasized that economic growth must not only stimulate private initiative but also ensure that disadvantaged sectors of society benefit from development. This message drew strong applause from the assembled congregation who were sensitive to recent welfare cuts.

President Milei Faces Backlash Over Austerity Measures

President Javier Milei has faced significant domestic criticism for his administration's austerity drive, which includes subsidy cuts, public sector layoffs, and reductions in welfare programs. Disability organizations and church leaders in Argentina have voiced specific concerns about measures affecting assistance programs for vulnerable groups. Milei has also been accused of undermining democracy through divisive rhetoric and attacks on the press, drawing sharp rebukes from religious and civic leaders.

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Focus on Disability Rights and Social Inclusion

Earlier in the day, Pope Leo XIV visited Pequeno Cottolengo, a home for abandoned people with disabilities in the Buenos Aires suburb of Claypole. Addressing residents and staff, the Pope stated that disabled individuals are "a blessing" rather than "a burden on society." He argued that a nation's progress is measured by how it welcomes people with disabilities and particular needs, directly challenging the narrative of cost-cutting often associated with the current government.

Church Challenges Evangelical Growth in Region

While celebrating the enthusiasm of Argentine Catholics, Pope Leo XIV acknowledged the Church's declining ground in the region. He noted the rise of fast-growing evangelical denominations as a challenge to traditional Catholicism. Health worker Marta Calderon, who camped out overnight, described the event as unforgettable and unique. The Mass serves as a reaffirmation of faith for many, even as the Church navigates a changing religious landscape across Latin America.