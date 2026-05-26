Popovic Announces Final Socceroos Squad Ahead of World Cup

The Socceroos coach has announced the final 26-man squad for the World Cup, with just three spots left to fill. The squad includes several surprises and injuries that have opened the door for other players. The final auditions will take place on Sunday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Socceroos will face World Cup co-hosts Mexico in their penultimate friendly before their opening Group D fixture.

For the past few weeks, coach Tony Popovic has been unveiling the names of players who have been invited to the Socceroos ' 26-man squad. The final line-up has almost been announced, with just 29 players in contention for the last three spots.

Popovic has to submit his final list to FIFA within a week. There are surprises in the final announcement, as expected from Popovic. The picture he has been working towards is now clear, leaving him with just three decisions left to make. Two players who almost certainly would have made the squad if it weren't for badly timed injuries are Riley McGree and Patrick Yazbek.

McGree suffered a hamstring injury in the English Championship's play-off final, while Yazbek did his quad a few weeks ago in the warm-up before the Major League Soccer side's CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg against Mexican outfit Tigres. Their misfortune opens the door for others, particularly Cameron Devlin, who appears to be the direct beneficiary of the midfield reshuffle Yazbek's injury has triggered. One of the three players to be cut will be a goalkeeper.

There are four of those left standing, and there's a clear hierarchy: captain Maty Ryan will start, Paul Izzo is the number two, and it'll be between Patrick Beach and Joe Gauci for the other spot. The other two? It depends, like always. But looking at the balance of the squad and which departments are best stocked in terms of depth, it seems most likely that one defender and one forward will have to drop out.

Assuming that Popovic believes Kai Trewin is adequate back-up for Jacob Italiano at right wing-back, then one of Kye Rowles, Jason Geria, Milos Degenek or Lucas Herrington won't make it. That will be a tough call, since the first three have been loyal, dependable servants of the national team, and the latter is not only young but also a talented player.

Up front, Mitchell Duke is one of those who has been sent home, ending his bid to make a second World Cup. With Mohamed Toure the nailed-on first-choice striker, it looks like a head-to-head battle between Brandon Borrello and bolter Tete Yengi, who has received a first-time call-up, to be the alternative option. No disrespect to him, but Borrello is lucky to be there at all.

He had a poor A-League season in a poor Western Sydney Wanderers team - but that doesn’t make him a bad player, and clearly Popovic has seen something at this training camp. His problem might be that he is not different enough to Toure - or the part-time strikers in the squad, namely Mathew Leckie, Nestory Irankunda and Martin Boyle - to complete the mix of profiles that Popovic probably wants.

Yengi, a hulking frontman who stands at 197cm tall, offers a different dynamic. The younger brother of 11-time Socceroo Kusini, he has spent this year on loan from Scottish club Livingston at Japanese side Machida Zelvia, which is ironically where Duke used to play.

The 25-year-old hasn’t exactly been banging in the goals with regularity, but did score at important moments in their run to the AFC Champions League final, has been serviceable in the Japanese league, and could be the break-glass solution if the Socceroos need to go long and direct at any stage during the World Cup. Expect the final auditions to take place on Sunday (AEST) at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Socceroos will face World Cup co-hosts Mexico in their penultimate friendly before their opening Group D fixture





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Socceroos World Cup Tony Popovic Riley Mcgree Patrick Yazbek Cameron Devlin Maty Ryan Paul Izzo Kye Rowles Jason Geria Milos Degenek Lucas Herrington Kai Trewin Jacob Italiano Mohamed Toure Brandon Borrello Tete Yengi Mathew Leckie Nestory Irankunda Martin Boyle Rose Bowl Stadium Los Angeles Mexico

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