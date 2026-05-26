Porsche Unveils the Fourth‑Generation Cayenne Coupe Electric with Powerhouse Performance

The new Cayenne Coupe Electric adds a sleek roofline, larger digital displays and multiple powertrain options, ranging from a 300 kW base to an 850 kW Turbo version, while maintaining five‑seat practicality and generous cargo space.

Porsche is once again widening its electric vehicle line‑up with the introduction of the Cayenne Coupe Electric , a sportier spin on the brand's large premium SUV.

While coupe‑style SUVs have never been universally embraced, the German automaker is confident that the sloping roofline and aggressive stance will appeal to drivers who crave the blend of utility and performance. The new model sits on the fourth‑generation Cayenne platform, which is now fully electrified and available with several powertrain options, each delivering impressive range figures and the hallmark Porsche refinement inside the cabin.

The Coupe version carries a modest premium over the standard Cayenne Electric, with the base model priced at AUD 173,600 plus on‑road costs, the Cayenne S Coupe at AUD 194,600, and the top‑end Cayenne Turbo Coupe starting at AUD 272,100. The Turbo trim adds an additional AUD 12,200 over the non‑Coupe Turbo version, reflecting the extra performance and styling benefits.

Inside, the fourth‑generation Cayenne showcases Porsche's latest infotainment architecture, dominated by large digital displays and the distinctive OLED Flow Display that arches across the centre console. The total screen surface is 50 % larger than that of the gasoline‑powered predecessor, offering a 14.25‑inch curved instrument cluster for the driver and a 14.9‑inch touchscreen for the passenger.

The Flow Display's unique pixel‑flow effect creates a seamless visual experience, while a built‑in wrist‑rest makes operation of the touchscreen effortless even while the vehicle is in motion. Physical switches retain Porsche's renowned tactile feel, and material quality has been refined, eliminating the minor build‑quality issues observed on earlier electric Cayenne prototypes. The cabin does sacrifice a small amount of interior volume compared with the regular Cayenne wagon, but the five‑seat layout remains practical.

Second‑row legroom stays generous, although headroom is slightly reduced by the roof‑line taper. The rear bench can be configured as two separate buckets with a central tray or as a 2+1 arrangement for an extra fee. Cargo capacity measures 534 L with all seats upright, expanding to 1 347 L when the rear seats are folded, while the Turbo Coupe offers 500 L to 1 313 L. Additionally, a 90 L front trunk (frunk) provides extra storage.

Performance figures underline the Coupe's sporty intent. The base Cayenne Coupe Electric delivers 300 kW nominal power, rising to 325 kW in Launch Control, and 835 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The Cayenne S Coupe steps up to 400 kW (regular) and 490 kW in Launch Control or the optional Push‑To‑Pass boost, with 1 080 Nm of torque and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

At the summit sits the Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric, which Porsche claims is the most powerful production car it has ever built, offering up to 850 kW and 1 500 Nm of torque when Launch Control is engaged. These numbers translate into blistering acceleration and place the Turbo Coupe among the fastest electric SUVs in the world, while still delivering the everyday usability expected of a luxury SUV.

Overall, the Cayenne Coupe Electric merges Porsche's performance heritage with cutting‑edge electric technology, offering a distinctive alternative for buyers who desire a high‑performance SUV with a coupe silhouette





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