Port Adelaide Coach Praises Jack Whitlock’s Rising Star Status Ahead of Western Bulldogs Clash

Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr has lauded the rapid development of Jack Whitlock, who has earned the AFL’s Rising Star nomination. Whitlock’s partnership with Mitch Georgiades has been a standout feature, while Corey Durdin has also impressed with his goal-scoring form. The Power will face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night at Adelaide Oval, with both teams making key changes to their lineups.

Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr has praised Jack Whitlock ’s rapid development as a key forward, describing his growth as both impressive and well-deserved. The 19-year-old from Shepparton has earned the AFL ’s latest Rising Star nomination, a recognition that Carr believes is long overdue.

Whitlock, who played just four games last season, has now become a consistent starter, featuring in all eight matches this year. His partnership with Mitch Georgiades in the deep attack has been a highlight, with Whitlock’s aerial ability complementing Georgiades’ renowned marking skills. Carr emphasized Whitlock’s willingness to learn and adapt, noting that the young player continues to improve each week. Drafted at pick 33 in 2024, Whitlock has already shown glimpses of becoming a long-term asset for the Power.

While Georgiades leads the team with 21 goals from eight games, Whitlock has contributed 10 goals, alongside Corey Durdin’s 14 and Jason Horne-Francis’ 11. Durdin, a South Australian who joined the Power after five seasons at Carlton, has been a revelation, averaging a career-best 1.75 goals per game. Carr highlighted Durdin’s defensive pressure and leadership, describing him as a calming influence in the forward line.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have made four changes for their upcoming clash with Port Adelaide, dropping Sam Davidson, Louis Emmett, and Josh Dolan, while Laitham Vandermeer is unavailable due to an Achilles injury. In their place, Connor Budarick, Oskar Baker, Lachlan Smith, and Cooper Hynes have been named. The Power, on the other hand, have axed Todd Marshall in favor of Jack Watkins.

The match, set to take place at Adelaide Oval on Friday night, promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to secure crucial points in the season





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