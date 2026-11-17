Port Adelaide defender Josh Sinn has been suspended for six matches after placing four bets totalling $195 on AFL matches, including one involving his own club. The 23-year-old admitted the breach and will miss the opening six rounds of the 2027 season.

Port Adelaide defender Josh Sinn has been suspended for six matches after an AFL integrity unit investigation found he placed four bets totalling $195 on four separate AFL matches across an eight-day period in April and May this year.

The bets were all unsuccessful and included one game involving his own club and teammates. The 23-year-old admitted the breaches and will serve the ban from the opening round of the 2027 AFL season. He will be allowed to participate in Port Adelaide pre-season training and practice matches, and remains available for AFL and SANFL pre-season games. The AFL announced the sanction on Tuesday, confirming one of the most serious integrity breaches in recent years.

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The league investigation found no evidence that Sinn used inside information to place the bets. He was sidelined through injury at the time and did not play a single AFL or SANFL match throughout the 2026 season. The suspension relates to AFL Rule 32.3, the prohibition on wagering on Australian Football contingencies, which the club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

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AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley said the league treated the matter seriously and that betting on a match involving Sinn own club and teammates materially increased the penalty. Players know they cannot bet on AFL matches, Harley said. Betting on a match involving your own club and teammates is particularly serious and, in this case, materially increased the sanction. Josh has admitted the conduct, accepted responsibility and expressed remorse.

We have also taken into account that he did not play in any of the matches involved and was not found to have used inside information. But the fundamental principle is clear. Players cannot bet on AFL football, and breaches of that rule must have meaningful consequences. Harley added that the AFL would work with Port Adelaide and the AFL Players Association to provide Sinn with support and further education.

The AFL wagering rules are fundamental to protecting the integrity of the competition and maintaining confidence in our game, he said. The AFL has strong measures in place to protect the integrity of the competition, identify potential breaches and ensure there is accountability when the rules are broken. Sinn will be required to complete additional gambling harm education as part of his punishment. Players already receive annual education about the league strict prohibition on wagering.

Sinn Apologises and Takes Responsibility

Sinn apologised to the league, Port Adelaide and his teammates. I fully accept the sanction handed down by the AFL, Sinn said. I knew the rules, I broke them, and I take full responsibility for that. I want to apologise to my family, who have stood by me.

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I also apologise to my teammates, coaches and everyone at the Port Adelaide Football Club, to our members and supporters, and to the wider football community. They are entitled to expect more from me, and I let them down. I am going to work hard to learn from this and strive to win back the trust and respect of my teammates, coaches, staff and supporters. Port Adelaide chief executive Matthew Richardson said the club was deeply disappointed.

Every player and staff member at this football club knows that betting on AFL matches is a breach of the rules and that the integrity of our game is paramount, Richardson said. Josh is a young man who has made a poor decision and he has owned his mistake. We will support him in every way, and we will make sure he completes the required gambling harm education.

Career Struggles and Past Comparison

We expect Josh to learn from this and we will stand by him as he does. The suspension is another significant setback for Sinn, whose AFL career has failed to take off since Port Adelaide selected him with pick 12 in the 2021 national draft. Due to injury and form, he has struggled to cement a spot in the team, playing only 30 games since his debut in 2022. His best season was in 2025 when he managed 20 games.

He did not feature at all in 2026 due to a shoulder issue which required a reconstruction. The case comes seven years after former Collingwood forward Jaidyn Stephenson was handed a 10-match ban and fined $20,000 for placing three unsuccessful bets totalling just $36 on matches involving the Magpies in 2019.

Stephenson, who played in all three matches and placed bets involving his own performance and those of his teammates, was initially suspended for 22 matches, with 12 suspended after he reported himself to the club.