Port Arthur Tragedy: 30th Anniversary Commemoration Highlights Love, Resilience, and Gun Reform

Survivors, families, and community members gathered at the Port Arthur Historic Site to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1996 mass shooting. The ceremony, centered around the theme 'Words of Love,' featured speeches, a minute of silence, and wreath-laying. Survivors like Jane Scholefield emphasized the power of love and remembrance, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff paid tribute to those affected. The anniversary also served as a reminder of the landmark gun reforms introduced in the wake of the tragedy.

Survivors, families, and community members gathered at the Port Arthur Historic Site on Tuesday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded on April 28, 1996.

The solemn ceremony, held at the Memorial Garden, drew around 160 attendees, including survivors, relatives of the victims, and local residents. The event featured a poignant speech by survivor Jane Scholefield, who emphasized the enduring power of love in the face of tragedy. Love for those lost, love for those who stood beside us, and love for the lives we continue to live, she said.

The ceremony also included a minute of silence and an opportunity for attendees to lay wreaths and leave messages of remembrance. Thirty years ago, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern Australian history, claiming the lives of 35 people and wounding 23 others. The tragedy left deep psychological scars on survivors, first responders, and the broader community. Today, memories live on because we speak about them, Scholefield remarked.

By remembering, we honor those people, not just how they died, but how they lived, who they were, and how much they meant to those who loved them. In the aftermath of the tragedy, then-Prime Minister John Howard introduced the National Firearms Agreement, a landmark gun reform law that included a successful buyback scheme. The reforms were a direct response to the Port Arthur massacre and aimed to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.

Scholefield reflected on the national determination that emerged from the tragedy, noting that even in the face of profound darkness, there can still be a will to protect life. Seascape guesthouse owners Sally and David Martin were the first victims of the Port Arthur shooting. On the 30th anniversary, their granddaughter spoke about how the family has refused to be defined by the tragedy.

It is our responsibility to share this history, to help them understand what April 28, 1996, meant and why it matters 30 years on, Scholefield said. Not to burden them with fear, but to guide them with truth, empathy, and awareness, so they can build a future shaped not by violence, but by compassion and respect for life.

The ceremony, centered around the theme Words of Love, provided a moment for quiet reflection and an opportunity for attendees to pay their respects. Port Arthur Historic Site Management Authority chief executive Will Flamsteed highlighted the resilience of the Tasman Peninsula community, noting that love for each other and for our community was the focus of the ceremony.

The Tasman Peninsula community and all of those affected have shown remarkable resilience over the past decades to unite, support each other, and honor the legacies of those who lost their lives, Flamsteed said. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy, stating that Australia stands united in love for those who never came home.

Albanese also acknowledged the role of Walter Mikac, who lost his wife and two daughters in the shooting and became a vocal advocate for gun law reform. We think of Walter Mikac, who channelled his devastating loss into a call for national action on gun law reform, Albanese said. And out of tragedy, it is important to remember that Australia is a better place because the Howard government and the parliament of the day came together to answer Walter's call.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff also paid tribute to those affected by the tragedy, stating that the senseless, evil act of violence profoundly traumatised our community, our nation, and reverberated across the world. Our thoughts and those of all Tasmanians are with every person impacted, survivors, families, and first responders, and all who are hurting to this day, Rockliff said





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