Portable Panel Heater Comparison: Convector vs. Radiant Models for Efficient Home Heating

An in‑depth review of four categories of portable panel heaters, including a basic electric convector, a mid‑range digital model, and a larger radiant panel from Herschel. The guide examines performance, power consumption, smart features, and suitability for different room layouts, helping you choose the right heater for your lifestyle.

Choosing a portable heater involves matching the technology to your specific needs, such as which areas require heating, how quickly heat is needed, and where the unit will be placed.

This review categorizes portable panel heaters (excluding fan models) and tests one representative from each category. All tested units feature Wi‑Fi or app connectivity and can be positioned anywhere in the home. The simplest type is the basic electric convector panel. Its operation is straightforward: an electrically heated wire coil draws cold air from the bottom and releases warmed air from the top.

These units can be quite affordable-for example, a Kogan model reviewed retails for around $80-but they may consume significant power depending on the room. The test unit lacks a fan, which is unnecessary because hot air rises naturally. It is not aesthetically pleasing, the white casing is somewhat crude, but it is lightweight with carry handles. It operates quietly aside from a gentle hum from the element and a clicking sound when the thermostat cycles.

Standing near it or warming hands over it is pleasant. However, there are drawbacks: the outer casing becomes very hot, and the heater only effectively warms a room if the hot air is not lost through drafts. In an enclosed office with a digital thermostat, it maintained temperature within two degrees of the target. In a larger, open‑plan lounge with high ceilings, warmth was only noticeable close to the unit and temperature dropped quickly when it turned off.

Heating a cold room took a long time because the heater does not modulate power; it can run at full 2000 W constantly in open spaces, though an eco‑mode limits it to 1250 W for slower heating. The companion app is basic but allows automation: scheduling by day of week, time‑based runs, or activation based on external weather data. It also integrates with Google Assistant and Alexa, and a side touch panel enables quick adjustments.

More expensive panel heaters typically offer more accurate digital thermostats, multiple power steps for efficient control, smarter features, and better aesthetics, though they rely on the same fundamental technology. The Breville model tested has a slim design and can be wall‑mounted or used with detachable castor‑wheel feet. It uses a maximum of 1500 W, heats up a bit slower than the Kogan, but once operating produces a similar gentle updraft of warm air and is very quiet.

It works best in enclosed spaces and must run continuously to raise a room from 8 °C to 20 °C. Once at the set temperature, it maintains it well without noticeable fluctuations thanks to three distinct power settings; in default eco mode it automatically switches among them based on ambient conditions. In a large lounge starting from about 10 °C, it struggled, suggesting insufficient power for deep winter unless started early and with internal doors closed.

The forward‑facing display conveniently shows room temperature, and the magnetic remote control is handy for adjusting settings without using the app. The app itself provides full control, scheduling, and compatibility with Alexa and Google. Radiant panel heaters, though based on older technology, have gained popularity due to demand for efficient heating in green construction. Instead of heating air, they emit radiant energy absorbed by objects (people, walls), which then release heat.

At scale they can warm specific spots or heat an entire home by cycling on and off, but portable versions only provide localized warmth directly in front of them. Herschel offers two portable radiant panel models, and the larger one is reviewed here





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Portable Heater Panel Heater Electric Convector Radiant Heating Wi‑Fi Heater Smart Thermostat Energy Efficient Heating Home Heating Heater Review Kogan Breville Herschel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pam Bondi to finally appear before House panel over Epstein files releaseEx-attorney general was subpoenaed in March but had refused to show after her removal from justice department

Read more »

From Roman Quaestors to Modern Pentagon: The High Cost of WarA historical comparison examines how ancient Roman quaestors meticulously tracked war expenses and rewarded soldiers, contrasting it with the Pentagon's minimal public accounting for the cost of the war in Iran. Independent analysts suggest the actual cost could be far higher than official figures, potentially exceeding $1 trillion when broader economic impacts like rising fuel prices are included.

Read more »

McLean kicked the door down. Now the Swans have a selection headacheHayden McLean’s four-goal haul against Richmond was a timely reminder of luxury of forward depth the Swans enjoy this season.

Read more »

McLean kicked the door down. Now the Swans have a selection headacheHayden McLean’s four-goal haul against Richmond was a timely reminder of luxury of forward depth the Swans enjoy this season.

Read more »