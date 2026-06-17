Portugal and DR Congo Share the Spoils in World Cup Opener

Portugal and Democratic Republic of Congo played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener, with the African nation making a stunning return to the tournament after 52 years. The match saw both teams create chances, but it was DR Congo's persistence that ultimately paid off, as they fought back to earn a share of the spoils. The draw has given both teams a chance to regroup and recharge, and it will be interesting to see how they come back in their next match.

Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after Democratic Republic of Congo fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the African nation's return to the World Cup stage after 52 years.

It looked like it would be a long afternoon for DR Congo with Portugal taking the lead inside six minutes when Pedro Neto crossed for Joao Neves who headed home from 15 metres. Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch after the 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It gave one of the pre-tournament favourites the perfect start, though ended as their only effort on target in the game.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez acknowledged his side felt the pressure of trying to win the tournament while failing to carve out enough opportunities and keeping the ball in areas that allowed DR Congo to adjust. The pressure of the tournament weighed heavily on Portugal as they struggled to find their rhythm, with DR Congo capitalising on their mistakes.

The hosts had the majority of the possession but failed to create any clear-cut chances, with their best opportunity coming from a long-range shot that sailed over the bar. DR Congo, on the other hand, had a few half-chances, but it was their persistence that ultimately paid off. The visitors had a few close calls, but it was their determination that kept them in the game.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with the fans cheering on their team with every pass and tackle. Despite the draw, both teams will be looking to build on this performance and take it to the next level. The World Cup is a stage where teams can showcase their skills and make a name for themselves, and both Portugal and DR Congo will be looking to make a statement.

The draw has given both teams a chance to regroup and recharge, and it will be interesting to see how they come back in their next match. The World Cup is a tournament that is full of surprises, and this draw is a perfect example of that. The teams will be looking to make it to the next round and take it one step at a time.

The pressure is on, but the teams are ready to give it their all and make it to the top. The draw has given both teams a chance to regroup and recharge, and it will be interesting to see how they come back in their next match. The World Cup is a tournament that is full of surprises, and this draw is a perfect example of that.

The teams will be looking to make it to the next round and take it one step at a time. The pressure is on, but the teams are ready to give it their all and make it to the top. The draw has given both teams a chance to regroup and recharge, and it will be interesting to see how they come back in their next match.

The World Cup is a tournament that is full of surprises, and this draw is a perfect example of that. The teams will be looking to make it to the next round and take it one step at a time. The pressure is on, but the teams are ready to give it their all and make it to the top





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