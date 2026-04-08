Post-Election Staff Payouts Spark Debate: Millions Spent, Quick Rehires

Following the federal election, hundreds of political staffers received severance packages, many of whom were swiftly rehired. The practice, enabled by changes to employment agreements, has led to questions about taxpayer money and the effectiveness of the system.

Following the recent federal election , a substantial number of political advisors experienced job losses, leading to significant severance pay outs. A total of 591 individuals, encompassing roles from junior electorate officers to highly-compensated chiefs of staff, were affected. These individuals received severance packages, costing the Commonwealth a considerable $22.81 million.

This equates to an average payment of $38,594 per person, representing a substantial 78% of the annual minimum wage in Australia. The rapid turnover and subsequent re-employment of many of these staff members raises questions about the efficiency and purpose of these payouts. The data reveals a pattern of individuals receiving substantial financial compensation only to quickly return to political employment, effectively benefiting from a brief period of unemployment and a significant financial windfall. This raises concerns about the integrity of the system and whether it truly serves the best interests of the public or the individuals involved.\The swift return of many staffers to the political arena further complicates the narrative surrounding these severance packages. By October following the May 2025 election, a considerable 227 of the 591 staff members had already secured new positions within different political offices. What's even more striking is the brevity of their unemployment periods. The average time out of work was a mere 15 days, translating to a daily payout of approximately $2,573. This phenomenon extends to a significant number of individuals. Notably, 107 political staffers experienced an unemployment period lasting between one and three days before resuming their roles. This effectively granted them a substantial, nearly $40,000 one-off payment for a period of unemployment lasting less than a week. The pattern continues, with another 38 staffers unemployed for between four and 10 days, and 82 staffers facing a slightly longer break before returning to ministerial staff positions. This data highlights a system that, while seemingly offering financial support, also facilitates what some might view as an opportunistic exploitation of parliamentary staffing rules.\The practices described are permitted due to modifications to the Members of Parliamentary Staff employment agreement, signed off by former finance minister Simon Birmingham in June 2021. The revisions fundamentally altered the established rules regarding severance payouts and the waiting periods before staff can be re-employed by an MP. The changes now allow political staffers to cash in their entitlements and accrued leave at the end of a parliamentary term and be immediately re-employed the following day. This practice is permissible if they either return the severance money or agree in writing to 'reset' their entitlements. This resetting includes holiday pay, sick leave, and other accrued benefits, effectively wiping them back to zero. Previously, staff did not have the option of resetting their entitlements, which meant they had to wait for months before becoming eligible to return to a political office or repay their entitlements. The existing conditions for severance payouts include an additional 30 percent loading on top of standard employment provisions. Standard provisions already offer four weeks of pay after one year of service, eight weeks after two years, and additional increases for longer service periods, contingent on the political staffer losing their job through no fault of their own. The Albanese government has chosen not to comment on the matter, while a government source has maintained that the Morrison-era changes would ultimately save taxpayers money. This system creates a potential for misuse and calls for increased oversight to ensure fairness and responsible use of public funds





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Political Staff Severance Pay Federal Election Employment Agreements Parliamentary Staffing

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