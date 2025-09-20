Postecoglou Earns First Point, While Other Premier League Contenders Clash

Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest secured their first point with a draw against Burnley, while Manchester United beat Chelsea and Liverpool maintained their winning streak with a victory over Everton. West Ham's manager is under pressure after another defeat.

Ange Postecoglou , manager of Nottingham Forest , secured his first league point in a 1-1 draw against Burnley , marking his first point in the Premier League , but the team remains winless after a match marred by a defensive error. Neco Williams scored early in the second minute, putting Forest ahead at Turf Moor.

However, Jaidon Anthony leveled the score for Burnley in the 20th minute, benefiting from an unfortunate deflection by Oleksandr Zinchenko, who inadvertently guided the ball into his own net after a shot. Postecoglou was hoping this match would kickstart his tenure after previous losses to Arsenal and a Championship side, which resulted in their elimination from the EFL Cup, but the Australian manager is still searching for that initial victory following a performance that exemplified the fluctuating nature of the sport. Postecoglou, speaking post-match, acknowledged the challenges of the game but expressed contentment with aspects of the team’s performance, emphasizing the control they exerted at times and the opportunities they created, despite the opposing goalkeeper's impressive saves. He admitted to moments of lost control, allowing Burnley to capitalize on quick transitions. Despite the disappointment of not securing a win, Postecoglou praised the players' efforts, highlighting a noticeable improvement in the team's dynamic and the progress made in the week since his arrival. He believes that with continued development, the results will eventually follow. The draw saw Forest demonstrating a different style of play, showcasing the players' response to the manager's guidance, which Postecoglou found encouraging.\Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester United triumphed over Chelsea with a 2-1 victory in a dramatic encounter at Old Trafford, providing some relief to beleaguered manager Ruben Amorim, while Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season. In a separate match, West Ham's manager, Graham Potter, faces mounting pressure following the team's fourth defeat in five matches, which has left the club in the relegation zone. The match between Manchester United and Chelsea was a spectacle, beginning with a red card for Chelsea's goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, in the fifth minute, which significantly altered the game's trajectory. United capitalized on the advantage, with Bruno Fernandes scoring in his 200th Premier League appearance, followed by a goal from Casemiro. Despite Casemiro's subsequent red card, Manchester United managed to hold on for the win, climbing to ninth place in the standings, while Chelsea suffered their first league defeat of the season. Amorim commented that the team started aggressively, with the red card helping them dominate, and though the match became complicated at times, they got the three points.\In the early kickoff, Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Everton, with goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike giving them an early advantage. Everton responded in the second half, but Liverpool ultimately held on, making it six wins out of six in all competitions. Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, highlighted the importance of mentality, especially after a comeback attempt from Everton. He praised the team's performance and highlighted how well the team can play when they are fresh, indicating that even though they had to battle till the end, the mental toughness of the team was paramount. He also pointed out the players who were left on the bench





