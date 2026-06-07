Posthumous Honour for Multifaceted Australian Professor Katie Allen

The King's Birthday Honours list recognises the late Professor Katie Allen with an Officer of the Order of Australia for her contributions to medical research and parliament. Her husband remembers her barrier-breaking career and life.

The late Professor Katie Allen , who passed away in December at the age of 59, was a remarkable figure whose career spanned medicine, scientific research, politics, and motherhood.

Her life's work has been recognised posthumously with an appointment as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Birthday Honours list. The citation honours her service to paediatric allergy and gastroenterology research and her contribution to the Australian Parliament as the member for Higgins. She is among 949 Australians acknowledged in these honours. Her husband, Malcolm Allen, described her as someone who never allowed barriers to impede her progress, possessing immense self-confidence.

He recounted how, at the zenith of her medical career, she chose to abandon that path in her early fifties to pursue a political candidacy, standing at a train station to hand out how-to-vote cards. Allen's official honours citation is extensive, detailing an extraordinary academic output. She authored or co-authored over 423 peer-reviewed research articles and 15 book chapters, with approximately 100 conference proceedings also to her name.

Her dedication to mentoring is evident in her supervision of more than 30 PhD students, the majority of whom were women. In the General Division of the Order of Australia, 703 awards were conferred, including 40 AOs, 183 Members (AM), and 475 Medals (OAM). Other notable recipients on this list include author Gerard Murnane, journalist Fran Kelly, and former senator Natasha Stott Despoja.

Born in 1966 in the border town of Albury, Victoria, Allen grew up accompanying her father, a doctor, on hospital rounds. She became one of Australia's most published scientists, leading pioneering research. Her work included a project in Chicago using stem cells to cultivate transplantable livers for children, and she directed the influential HealthNuts research project in Australia. She served as the federal Liberal member for Higgins from 2018 until her electoral defeat in 2022.

She subsequently contested the seat of Chisholm in 2025, all while keeping a cancer diagnosis private. After her loss, she publicly announced she was suffering from cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the bile ducts. Malcolm Allen spoke of her membership in the 'Cake and Eater Club'-a testament to her ability to balance a multifaceted career with raising their four children: Monty, Jemima, Arabella, and Archie.

Overwhelmed with emotion, he expressed happy tears for her recognition but sorrow that he could not physically embrace her on this day. The honours list also celebrated philanthropist Janet Calvert-Jones (appointed a Companion, AC) for her service to philanthropy, the arts, and children, journalist Fran Kelly (AO) for broadcast journalism and LGBTQ advocacy, writer Gerard Murnane (AO) for literature and education, and business leader Sid Myer (AO) for services to equality, arts, and Asia-Australia relations





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Katie Allen Order Of Australia Medical Research Paediatric Allergy Gastroenterology Australian Parliament Higgins Cholangiocarcinoma Healthnuts Stem Cell Research Fran Kelly Janet Calvert-Jones Gerard Murnane Sid Myer King's Birthday Honours 2025

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Posthumous Honour for Multifaceted Australian Professor Katie AllenProfessor Katie Allen, who passed away in December at the age of 59, has been posthumously appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Birthday Honours. A renowned medical researcher, doctor, former federal MP, and mother of four, her career spanned paediatric allergy and gastroenterology research, where she authored over 423 peer-reviewed articles and supervised numerous PhD students, alongside significant political service as the member for Higgins. Her husband, Malcolm Allen, reflects on her barrier-breaking self-confidence and decision to enter politics mid-career. The honours list recognized 949 Australians, including five Companions (AC), 40 Officers (AO), and many others across various divisions.

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