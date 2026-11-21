Australia's veteran bowling attack may not continue past the 2027 Ashes, with Xavier Bartlett and Matthew Kuhnemann emerging as potential successors despite recent injury setbacks.

Australia's all-star bowling contingent has achieved greatness, but attention is turning to who will fill their places when they are gone. The nation will play as many as 16 Tests from December to July, and there is no guarantee the ensemble of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Nathan Lyon will push on beyond the 2027 Ashes.

Cummins is the youngest at 33. A home summer against New Zealand will be followed by tours to India and England, a 150th anniversary clash against the Old Enemy, and potentially a World Test Championship final. The prospect of Xavier Bartlett pushing to earn a Baggy Green this summer has taken a nose dive, with his latest injury setback coming after one former international quick lauded him as the man to succeed Australia's all-conquering veteran spearheads.

Also read England’s ‘fresh’ rookies roll on to Australia T20s as Test stars depart early

Xavier Bartlett Injury Setback Deters New Zealand Call Up

Despite 19-year-old Mahli Beardman being the man of the hour last week when he claimed 6-21 on his one-day debut for the country, Bartlett was unveiled as the leader of a young attack. While expensive in Australia's two defeats, his five wickets came as a wicket-taker in each contest, trailing only Beardman and Gus Atkinson.

Before revelations emerged that Bartlett had been withdrawn from the nation's T20 squad to battle England in five clashes beginning on Saturday night due to a knee injury, Hamish Bennett believed he had already announced himself as ready for a Test call-up as early as the forthcoming series against New Zealand. Bennett represented New Zealand 31 times across all three formats and now serves as the Bulls' bowling coach.

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Next year's Ashes campaign and England's swing-friendly conditions are tipped to favour the Queenslander's strengths if he can turn his purple patch of form into a maiden Test squad selection. That form includes 16 wickets from two Sheffield Shield clashes this summer. Bartlett will be subject to further assessment before a return timeline is planned.

Beardman has also been removed from the T20 international squad due to a low-grade quadriceps strain and is expected to make his comeback during the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers. Opportunities for Shield matches have been scarce for Bartlett, who managed just three caps last summer.

Hamish Bennett Hails Bartlett As Ready For Test Cricket

But Bennett told this masthead before Bartlett joined the ODI camp that a rare period to play in back-to-back contests in October had demonstrated the Gold Coast product was ready to shine with the red ball. I'm sure he's one of those names now that George Bailey and the likes are talking about, and whether he can be a chance of playing in the New Zealand series or not, Bennett said.

He's come into these two games unrestricted and been able to play a full part in the fixtures, and we saw that when we can call on him at any time he delivers. He's showing how skillful he is, and the way he trains and prepares has probably been the most impressive thing about Xav.

Bennett added: He's pretty resilient, he's had some really good exposure through international white ball cricket and franchise leagues, and that definitely helps develop your craft. You'd have to seriously consider him. His red ball skills are just going to get better and better. Bartlett said: An Ashes series is a massive opportunity.

It's there, but I don't want to look too far ahead. If I can put some good performances on the board I'll be in and around that conversation. Bartlett said Bennett had been a secret weapon in his rise, and that of Neser ahead of the latter's breakout 2025-26 summer, when he took 15 wickets from three Tests.

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A big thing for me was trying to keep my ball speed up, trying to stay consistently around the mid-130s for me to try and have a bit more of an effect, especially when the ball stops swinging and seaming, and trying to take some wickets in the middle overs, Bartlett said. Hamish has been awesome.

This is his second year with Queensland, and he did some really good stuff with Nes before the Ashes to keep his ball speed up, and we saw the rewards. Matthew Kuhnemann admits the thought of returning to India is hard to ignore, but he has rubbished suggestions he will fill Nathan Lyon's shoes before the GOAT's career is finished.

Matthew Kuhnemann Refutes Nathan Lyon Succession Claims

At a time when the future of Australia's spin bowling has been scrutinised following Lyon being left out of the side three times within 15 months in favour of an all-pace attack, Kuhnemann sensed change was afoot ahead of January's subcontinent tour. While the 30-year-old believed some pitches were being tailored towards games going for the full four days, presenting more chances for spinners to shine, his figures of 4-81 for Tasmania against Queensland last week are this season's best figures by a tweaker.

What I've noticed is there have been some great four-day games and some close finishes, Kuhnemann said. Every time there's a subcontinent tour all spinners in Australia have an eye on that. Kuhnemann appears certain to venture to India, having starred with figures of 5-16 on their last tour to spearhead a nine-wicket third Test triumph. In Sri Lanka last year, he took 16 wickets in the two-match series at an average of 17.18.

As a Test squad member in South Africa, the self-confessed spin bowling nuffy watched closely the battles between Lyon and Simon Harmer, as he sought to develop his skill set from a subcontinent specialist to a global wicket-taker. But he believed any chance to succeed Lyon would come upon the 38-year-old's retirement. I think what Gaz does really well is wherever he goes in the world, he bowls well.

If it's Australia, subcontinent, he always finds a way, and Harmer does a similar job, Kuhnemann said. Nathan Lyon's the greatest off spinner we've ever seen in Australia. I'm just worried about doing my thing and trying to put a performance in for Tasmania.