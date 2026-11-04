Gus Teixeira Overcomes Iron Deficiency to Emerge as Top-Five AFL Draft Prospect

Sandringham Dragons midfielder Gus Teixeira battled a significant iron deficiency and a calf injury during his draft year but still earned All-Australian honours and is now a top-five contender ahead of the November 19 draft.

Gus Teixeira is a top-five AFL draft contender despite a season disrupted by a significant iron deficiency and a calf injury. The Sandringham Dragons midfielder earned All-Australian honours and helped Victoria Metro win the national title, and recruiters will weigh his upside ahead of the draft on November 19.

Teixeira Struggled With Iron Deficiency

Known internally at the Sandringham Dragons as the hardest worker at the club, Teixeira was suddenly heaving and gasping for air by the end of pre-match warm-ups. The problems started in April and were still plaguing the top-10 draft prospect when the AFL under-18 championships ended in mid-July. Teixeira, pronounced tuh-shair-uh, somehow managed to earn All-Australian honours.

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That included a brilliant display with 22 disposals and four goals against the Allies, and he helped Victoria Metro win the national title in authoritative fashion. I would be playing at full-forward, particularly at the back-end of games, because I could barely run. I would be gassed even after just one sprint, Teixeira told this masthead. It was kind of embarrassing because I could not run, and I am supposed to be a midfielder.

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I knew there was something wrong, but I just kept going because I wanted to play. My family knew how sick I felt, but I did not tell anyone in the team or anything. I was kind of putting it off until after Metro, but I probably should have looked at it a bit earlier. Eventually, Teixeira went and got tested.

He found out he had a significant iron deficiency, his immune system was down, and he was tracking towards glandular fever. The prolonged fatigue stretched beyond the field, also impacting his ability to complete his schoolwork, so the diagnosis was a genuine relief. I had a virus that whole time, he said. But I got an iron infusion, and now I am feeling so much better, and I am not sick any more.

Coach Praises Teixeira Impressive Year

Dragons coach Rob Harding believes Teixeira deserves to be an early draft selection. What he has done this year under sufferance, not being 100 per cent, is seriously impressive, Harding said. Aerobically, he is a really good runner, he is strong in the contest, and has power and speed that allow him to burst out of stoppages. He will end up a midfielder in the AFL, in the Dusty, Lalor mould.

I would not have predicted him to be a top-five pick at this time last year, but he has trained so well, is a high-end talent and has kept getting better. Teixeira did not get to reap the benefits because of a subsequent right calf injury he sustained playing school football for St Kevin's College. Medical staff believe it was an offshoot of his iron deficiency.

He returned playing primarily as a forward for the Dragons' heartbreaking two-point preliminary final loss to Gippsland Power, which was his sole appearance in the second half of the Talent League season. That defeat ended Teixeira's junior career, but he went from being a likely first-round selection in the pre-season who had never previously represented his state to one of the blue-chip prospects in the country.

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The midfielder-forward's standout performances at the mid-year championships rocketed him into top-five contention, and it would be a stunner if he was not gone within the first eight or nine picks. His power, speed, creativity and penetrating kicking are all ticks for his AFL outlook. It is not how I wanted to play the full season and be, like, best-on every game, but it is still been a successful season, given the circumstances.

Teixeira Aims To Be AFL Midfielder

When I am feeling good, I have got heaps more to show, and I am keen for what the future has in store. Teixeira, whose father Matt was born and raised in Brazil, wants to spend most of his time as a midfielder in the big league, even though he has demonstrated his effectiveness as a forward as well. With the iron deficiency discovered and behind him, he feels he has another level to go to.

Recruiters will need to bake that potential upside into their rankings ahead of the draft on November 19. I am very confident I have more to give. I have always trusted my abilities and know what I can do, Teixeira said. Obviously, I have done all that forward stuff, so I have that, but I have always seen myself as a midfielder.

There are heaps of star midfielders like Ashcroft and Daicos, and that is the type of player I want to be. Teixeira will join ex-Magpie and Demon Heritier Lumumba and Port Adelaide's Christian Moraes as AFL footballers with Brazilian heritage.