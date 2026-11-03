Powerhouse Parramatta Honors Daniel Moowattin With Rooftop Art

The Powerhouse Parramatta unveils bronze plaques honoring Daniel Moowattin, correcting historical silencing of his botanical contributions through new rooftop artwork.

The Powerhouse Parramatta is officially opening its doors this Saturday with a significant cultural addition on its rooftop. The museum has unveiled a new artwork dedicated to Daniel Moowattin, a Burramattagal man who was instrumental in documenting local flora in the early 1800s. This installation aims to correct a long history of silencing his contributions in official records.

Correcting Historical Records of Moowattin

For decades, the work of collecting plants for British botanist George Caley was attributed solely to the European scientist. However, new evidence reveals that Daniel Moowattin was the actual collector climbing the trees and gathering specimens. Caley acknowledged this in personal herbarium notes, using a handwritten annotation that read got by Dan to credit Moowattin.

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The museum team spent months searching nature archives to find these overlooked records. Curator Emerson Radisich investigated herbarium records from Caley across multiple states and territories. She found initial records in New South Wales but continued her search to the National Herbarium in Canberra and eventually to the Natural History Museum in the UK.

Radisich discovered approximately 100 herbarium sheets recorded by Caley in London. These sheets contained handwritten notations with Dharug language words that had previously been ignored. Most major herbariums around the world held Caley records but had removed the original handwriting, hiding the true scope of Moowattin's involvement.

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Creating Bronze Plaques With Traditional Knowledge

Artist Keg de Souza collaborated with Dharug elder Uncle Chris Tobin to retrace Moowattin's botanical work. Together they collected clippings from eucalyptus trees on Dharug country, including locations near the new Powerhouse at Parramatta Park. De Souza used these specific clippings to create five bronze plaques imprinted with the plant details.

The plaques are embedded into the pavement of the museum rooftop, serving as a permanent tribute to Moowattin. De Souza walked Uncle Chris around the garden to show him the work before the official opening. This was the first time the elder saw his contributions cemented into the new cultural institution.

The team also worked with the Bayala Aboriginal Corporation to translate words found on the herbarium sheets. They confirmed Dhuramba as the Dharug language name for a specific plant. Three other words are still being confirmed by the Corporation before formal publication.

Impact on Community and Museum Visitors

Uncle Chris expressed pride in the respectful manner in which the work was done. He hopes the installation encourages people to look at Aboriginal learnings and history with greater respect. He believes the project helps raise the profile of Dharug culture and shows that the Aboriginal story is part of Parramatta's story.

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De Souza hopes the artwork invites visitors to learn more about local nature and the Dharug language. She views the project as a learning opportunity for the public to engage with indigenous history. The installation stands as a nod to a Burramattagal man who played a key role in documenting the region's native plants.

The Powerhouse Parramatta continues to highlight these historical connections as it prepares for its opening weekend. The rooftop garden now features both native plants and a visible tribute to early Indigenous botanical science. This initiative provides a clearer picture of the collaboration that shaped early Australian botany.