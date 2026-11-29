A federal government-funded white paper by Migraine Australia reveals millions of Australians with migraine are undiagnosed and unable to access treatments, with specialists closing their books and PBS criteria blocking newer therapies.

Millions of Australians with migraine are going undiagnosed and locked out of treatments, a federal government-funded white paper has revealed. The report by Migraine Australia found overwhelmed specialists are closing their books, and potentially life-changing treatments remain unreachable for many even when listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Personal struggle with chronic migraine

Chloe Cifelli, now chair of Migraine Australia, knows the toll firsthand. Every week as a child, she would watch her pastor father deliver his Sunday sermon, then vomit on the way home. I just needed to pray harder, Cifelli jokes decades later. As I got older, I realised it was probably the lighting or certain smells in the church that would make me sick.

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Cifelli was experiencing her first migraine attacks. She was prescribed increasing doses of opioids through her 20s to manage migraine, followed by a horrendous detox period to switch to botox. It would take decades and thousands of dollars to find treatments that helped prevent and manage her symptoms without resorting to increasing doses of opioids.

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As an executive consultant, I make money by being the smart person in the room and presenting, yet sometimes I cannot form a sentence, she said. Cifelli said the true toll of migraine was woefully under-recognised, with symptoms dismissed as just a bad headache. We now know this is the number one neurological disease in Australia, and it is not something that having a bit of salt or gut health can fix, she said.

Undiagnosed migraine prevalence in Australia

An estimated 3.9 million Australians were living with migraine in 2025, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. That is 14 per cent of the population. But population surveys suggested that up to 20 per cent of Australians are formally diagnosed, and almost two-thirds of people with migraine may be undiagnosed. On average, it took more than four specialist appointments to get a diagnosis, each consultation costing hundreds of dollars.

One in five people reported a two-year diagnostic delay. Cifelli said that when Migraine Australia tried to recruit neurologists who specialised in migraine to register for patients, they were met with a resounding no. They were closing their books, or they did not have capacity, she said. We could not even get 20 clinicians. Women were disproportionately affected, at 18 per cent versus 11 per cent of men overall.

Prevalence peaked at 27 per cent among women aged 30 to 34, overlapping those key career and child-bearing years. The report also found pervasive stigma meant that people with migraine were being dismissed or disbelieved. There is a big difference between someone who has just got a headache versus someone experiencing migraine, Cifelli said. Migraine symptoms can include throbbing head pain, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, sounds or smells, speech trouble, visual disturbances, dizziness and brain fog.

Barriers to accessing migraine therapies

The report found the cost of newer therapies developed specifically for migraine was a major barrier to treatment. Cifelli said the eligibility criteria for PBS subsidies meant the majority of patients missed out on therapies known as calcitonin gene-related peptides, or CGRPs. These include galcanezumab, sold as Emgality, fremanezumab, sold as Ajovy, and eptinezumab, sold as Vyepti. They cost up to 850 dollars a month or thousands per infusion via a private script.

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Under PBS criteria, patients must have first tried three failed treatments, such as beta-blockers, epilepsy and depression medications, and have a neurologist in order to be eligible. Cifelli said most people with migraine needed a preventer medication and an abortive to take during an attack, further raising the cost of treatment. Stigma is widespread. Eighty-four per cent of people with migraine reported at least one stigma experience.

This included having their migraine dismissed as a bad headache at 63 per cent, attending work with an attack at 65 per cent, feeling disbelieved at 57 per cent, hiding their migraine at 56 per cent, feeling guilty for taking sick leave at 46 per cent, and difficulties with household tasks at 46 per cent. Physical health effects were reported by 47 per cent. The report makes six recommendations.

Recommendations for improving migraine care

These include that Australian governments and professional practitioner bodies consider the unmet need of people with migraine in workforce planning, upskill GPs, establish clear care pathways, expand multidisciplinary clinics and fast-track greater access to migraine-specific therapies. If we can make treatment and care more accessible, and help people to contribute and have more functional lives, there is a real opportunity for a return on investment, Cifelli said.

A Department of Health, Disability and Ageing spokesperson said the Australian government recognised the significant impact migraines can have on Australians. The government was committed to supporting access to timely, affordable and evidence-based care. It had listed several medicines on the PBS for the prevention and treatment of migraine, including CGRPs and botox. The spokesperson said the Chronic Conditions Prevention and Integrated Care Program was an avenue for investment in priority chronic conditions, including migraine and pain management.

More than 148.2 million dollars was committed over four years, with 38.3 million dollars a year ongoing.