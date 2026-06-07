Pregnancy as Civic Work: The Unpaid Labor Behind Australia's Falling Fertility Rates

An opinion piece drawing a parallel between an imaginary tissue donation program and pregnancy to highlight how societal benefits from reproduction are achieved at the expense of women's unacknowledged sacrifices, calling for better support and compensation for gestational labor to reverse declining fertility.

Policymakers are striving to address declining fertility rates in Australia, yet a critical aspect remains insufficiently acknowledged: pregnancy constitutes civic labor that warrants proper support and remuneration.

Consider a hypothetical scenario where a medical innovation permits young men to serve as immune tissue donors for the elderly by growing tissue in a male equivalent of a uterus for nine months. This procedure would enhance elderly quality of life but impose significant burdens on donors, including pain, headaches, fatigue, vomiting, nausea, and heightened risks of hypertension, diabetes, depression, and infections. Tragically, dozens of young men would annually die from complications during tissue extraction.

If such a program initially attracted high participation but later saw volunteers dwindle, policymakers would likely lament the impact on beneficiaries while overlooking the connection between declining involvement and the procedure's inherent costs and risks. This thought experiment mirrors the reality of fertility discussions. There is broad consensus that parents deliver a vital public good by ensuring future generations to sustain aged care, healthcare, tax bases, and social infrastructure.

Nonetheless, public discourse often treats pregnancy as if it were cost-free and riskless, disregarding the physical toll - back pain, headaches, vomiting, nausea, heartburn, indigestion, tiredness, sleep disturbances - and the medical reality that pregnancy elevates susceptibility to hypertension, anemia, depression, and infections. Moreover, approximately two dozen Australian women die each year from childbirth complications. This silence is doubly problematic.

First, it fails to recognize that procreation benefits society collectively while the burdens fall disproportionately on a minority. Conversations about depopulation seldom acknowledge pregnancy's genuine costs and risks, nor the protracted nine-month commitment it entails.

Second, it reflects a public policy shortfall: society does not sufficiently support pregnant women in bearing these burdens. The fertility decline may stem partly from women rejecting the expectation to endure nine months of vulnerability without assured access to adequate maternal services or paid parental leave. If the hypothetical tissue donation program existed and volunteer numbers dropped, we would unquestionably explore ways to better support and compensate young men, irrespective of their altruistic motivations.

Enjoyment of pregnancy does not nullify its risks, yet regarding fertility, society often passes judgment on women's career, relationship, and life choices, attributing low birth rates to personalFailures rather than systemic ones. In Australia, reproductive labor is structured such that women invisibly absorb the costs and risks while benefits are widely dispersed, enabling long-term free-riding on gestational work.

Consequently, young women are increasingly rejecting this inequitable arrangement. If society relies on women to uphold the intergenerational social contract, it must provide adequate support and compensation. Policymakers must challenge cultural norms and enact targeted policies. A starting point is ensuring universally accessible, high-quality maternal care across the nation, mitigating many costs and risks for all citizens, not just those in affluent areas





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Fertility Rates Pregnancy Maternal Care Parental Leave Social Contract

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Pregnancy as Civic Work: Reversing Falling Fertility Rates in AustraliaPolicymakers in Australia are trying to reverse falling fertility rates, but they are failing to recognize the real costs and risks of pregnancy. Women are bearing the burdens of pregnancy while society benefits from their reproductive labor. It's time to change the way we think about pregnancy and provide adequate support and compensation to pregnant women.

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