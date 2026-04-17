Pregnant Aubrey Plaza Shines at 'Kevin' Screening, Showcasing Baby Bump

Actress Aubrey Plaza made a radiant appearance at the New York screening for her new animated series, Kevin, sweetly highlighting her burgeoning baby bump. The star, who recently announced her first pregnancy, opted for a chic floral minidress and matching heels, radiating joy as she posed with fellow cast members Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson.

Actress Aubrey Plaza brought a touch of maternal glow to the New York premiere of her latest project, the adult animated series Kevin. The star, who confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, was a vision in a charming white minidress adorned with a delicate blue floral print. The playful design featured practical pockets and allowed Plaza to proudly display her baby bump, which she affectionately cradled.

Completing her fashionable ensemble, the 41-year-old sported a pair of elegant white high heels, accentuating her legs and adding to her overall radiant appearance. Plaza exuded happiness at the event, flashing a warm smile for photographers and engaging warmly with her co-stars. She was seen posing alongside the esteemed Whoopi Goldberg and the talented Quinta Brunson, both of whom graciously placed a hand on Plaza's bump, a tender gesture of shared excitement. Plaza leaned in close to Goldberg, creating a heartwarming visual that underscored the camaraderie on set and the shared anticipation for the new series. The animated series Kevin, which Plaza is lending her voice to, centers on the whimsical premise of a housecat who decides to abandon human companionship. The star-studded voice cast also includes Goldberg, Brunson, Jason Schwartzman, Charles Melton, and Cary Elwes, promising a compelling and humorous narrative for adult audiences. The news of Plaza's pregnancy, revealed on the Smartless podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, has been met with widespread delight. In a candid moment, she shared, Well, there’s a baby inside of me. No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now. She expressed a long-held curiosity about the experience, stating, I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know? This joyous personal news comes as Plaza continues to navigate her professional commitments with remarkable energy. Demonstrating her dedication, she was recently spotted commuting via the New York City subway, a testament to her down-to-earth nature. For this outing, Plaza opted for a more casual, incognito look, donning a tan jacket, a simple white t-shirt, black shorts, distinctive knee-high white socks, and comfortable brown New Balance sneakers. Accessories such as a baseball cap and black sunglasses helped her blend in, allowing for a more private journey through the bustling city. The pregnancy was initially reported by People magazine, with a source close to the actress describing it as a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. This sentiment likely resonates deeply given the profound personal loss Plaza experienced earlier in the year. In January 2025, she mourned the passing of her husband, screenwriter Jeff Baena, whose death was officially recorded as a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, a deeply tragic event that undoubtedly shaped the preceding months





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