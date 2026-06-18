Premier Allan's Business Council Falters as Victoria's Business Relations Sour

Victoria's Premier's Business Council has not met in 2025, with Premier Allan replacing chairman Ahmed Fahour, amid growing tensions over right-to-disconnect laws.

The Premier's Business Council in Victoria , established by Premier Jacinta Allan in December 2024 to foster direct engagement with the business community, has effectively been dismantled.

The council has not convened at all in 2025, and its chairman, Ahmed Fahour, has been replaced by Allan herself. This move comes amid escalating tensions between the state government and the business sector, particularly over the controversial right-to-disconnect legislation that businesses argue is unnecessary and will lead to legal disputes. Sources familiar with the council's operations confirm that its formal role as a sounding board for the premier ended at the close of 2025.

An informal meeting scheduled for last month was canceled, with no new date set. The council, which included high-profile figures such as NAB CEO Andrew Irvine, AFL boss Andrew Dillon, and Visy Industries chairman Anthony Pratt, was initially hailed by Allan as a direct line of engagement between business and government.

However, its demise signals a growing rift as businesses prepare for the implementation of the right-to-disconnect laws, which the government pushed through despite strong opposition from industry groups. The council submitted a major report on business issues to Allan, but the premier's diary shows no further meetings with the council or its members after December 2025.

A spokeswoman for Allan stated that the council remains an important forum, but it is not the only means of engagement, noting that the premier regularly meets with leaders in AI, tourism, and defence. The Victorian business community has expressed frustration, with many feeling that their input has been sidelined. The right-to-disconnect laws, which aim to regulate remote work and after-hours communication, have been criticized as overly prescriptive and likely to spark disputes over what constitutes reasonable remote work.

Some members of the council, speaking anonymously, indicated that they provided confidential advice on the legislation, but it appears to have had little impact on the government's decision-making. The shift in the council's structure and leadership is seen as a blow to business confidence in Victoria, already strained by economic challenges and policy uncertainty. The council's other members included Reserve Bank deputy chair Carol Schwartz, KordMentha co-founder Mark Mentha, and Rupert Murdoch's niece Penny Fowler, among others.

The lack of meetings in 2025 suggests that the government is prioritizing other channels of communication, but business leaders worry that their concerns are not being adequately heard. As Victoria moves forward with the new employment laws, the breakdown of this advisory body could further erode trust between the state government and the private sector, potentially impacting investment and economic growth.

The full implications of the council's dissolution and the new right-to-disconnect regulations remain to be seen, but the signs point to a challenging period ahead for business-government relations in Victoria. This development underscores the need for more robust and consistent dialogue to address the complex issues facing the state's economy, including productivity, innovation, and workforce flexibility. Without such engagement, the risk of policy missteps and regulatory overreach increases, potentially hampering Victoria's competitiveness.

The premier's office has not provided a timeline for the next council meeting, leaving business stakeholders uncertain about future opportunities for direct input. The situation highlights the delicate balance between government objectives and business needs, a balance that appears increasingly precarious in Victoria





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