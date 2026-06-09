Premier Jacinta Allan Dismisses Leadership Speculation, Vows to See Victoria Through Challenging Period

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has faced leadership questions, but has dismissed speculation about her position, describing detractors as 'navel-gazers' who are out of touch with Victorians. She has acknowledged the rise of One Nation and its impact on Labor's support, but attributed this to global forces. Allan has stated her determination to lead the state and has been backed by her deputy, Ben Carroll.

Premier Jacinta Allan has dismissed speculation about her leadership, describing detractors as 'navel-gazers' who are not in touch with Victorians. She acknowledged that One Nation is gaining support, as well as cannibalising the vote of the Liberal and National parties, but attributed this to global forces such as the war in Iran and the global fuel price shock.

Allan stated that she is 'all in' on seeing Victoria through this challenging period and that the next election is about a choice, about the sort of Victoria people want. When asked if she would step aside as premier if she believed another Labor leader would improve the party's electoral prospects, Allan rejected the idea. Her determination to lead the state has been backed by her deputy, Ben Carroll, who has not made a claim on the top job.

The Labor caucus will meet next week, before a six-week winter break, and some MPs have expressed frustration with Allan's leadership, but others believe a challenge is far from a sure thing





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Jacinta Allan One Nation Labor Party Victorian Election Leadership Speculation

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