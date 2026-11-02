Premier League Weekend Talk: Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Spurs and Villa Updates

Analysis of Premier League weekend action covering Arsenal's win at Anfield, Bournemouth's surge, Chelsea's progress with Lavia, and De Zerbi's youth move at Spurs.

Arsenal secured a crucial victory at Anfield, ending a long winless streak at the stadium. Mikel Arteta implemented a defensive strategy that frustrated Liverpool despite their high energy. The result highlights the tactical evolution under Arteta and the growing challenges for Liverpool under Marco Rose.

Arsenal Defensive Mastery at Anfield

Good defending is often the mark of champions, and Arsenal displayed this quality in abundance. They played at Anfield, a venue where they had not won in their past thirteen visits. Mikel Arteta adhered to the traditional orthodoxy of locking down the game once his team took the lead. This time, the strategy proved entirely successful. The team did not allow the occasion or the intimidating stadium atmosphere to affect their performance. History offered a stark contrast. In April 2023, Granit Xhaka entangling with Trent Alexander-Arnold energized home fans who were previously despondent that Arsenal were two goals up. That match finished two-two. On Sunday, Liverpool zipped around zestfully, exactly as Andoni Iraola requests. However, their final-ball quality was notably lacking. This deficiency owed a great deal to the tight organization of the Arsenal defense.

Also read Bournemouth Extend Winning Streak with Victory Over Leeds United

Ahead of the last international break, Brighton set a blueprint for getting the better of Arsenal. Liverpool squad profile might have made a similar strategy possible. However, Iraola outfit is struggling to create chances in the same volume as Brighton or his Bournemouth team. This leaves them with zero margin for error. Any mistakes could be costly, as seen in the errors that preceded Kai Havertz decisive goal. Nine points behind Arsenal with a quarter of the season gone, Liverpool season risks becoming a developmental one. It is a time to regroup and rethink rather than challenging for the title. The squad Marco Rose inherited still bears the weight of the failed rebuild of the summer of 2025. Florian Wirtz was both unlucky when rattling the crossbar. He was also too ponderous when a second-half chance dropped his way. Alexander Isak is nothing like the busy-bee striker his manager asks to press from the front. Milos Kerkez continues to be chaotic. Bradley Barcola, 2026 headline signing, played his part in the flurry that followed Arsenal goal. But he faded, as did his fellow forwards. There are shards of light. Jérémy Jacquet and Trey Nyoni, who was aggressive and perhaps too aggressive, are young players who can go places. Though it may take some time for Liverpool to get there as a team.

Bournemouth Surge Under Marco Rose

Bournemouth are in full flow, winning each of their past six matches and scoring sixteen goals. This impressive run occurs while Alex Scott is absent with the muscle injury sustained with England. All goals have come unanswered. Marco Rose has added a defensive solidity not always present during Iraola era. Last season goal difference was plus four. Djordje Petrovic has not conceded a goal at Chelsea on 10 October. Petrovic stated that the Chelsea game was the moment they changed all momentum. He said this after beating Leeds. Rose has admitted testing opening weeks in the Premier League had altered perceptions to force a rethink. He noted that everyone in the team, starting from the attackers, is doing their job offensively and defensively. Since Stamford Bridge, commitment to the collective has paid impressive dividends. Petrovic commented that if you have that intensity with the attackers, it gets easier. He added that they have a good group of players with quality and huge rotations in each position.

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Chelsea Progress and United Update

Roméo Lavia makes progress with Chelsea. Last Wednesday was a major milestone for a player who has struggled to stay fit since joining from Southampton three years ago. Lavia injury record invites caution but the midfielder is making progress. He followed up his performance against Liverpool with his second consecutive ninety-minute display. Chelsea beat Manchester United two-zero on Saturday. Lavia said that as long as he feels good, he will do everything possible to help the team get this type of result. He expressed that he is feeling good and is very happy with his performance. He added that the work they are doing with all the people at the club is going well. It is just about keeping it going. He hoped it can continue this way. He starred against United and created the opening goal for Morgan Rogers.

Villa Champions League and De Zerbi Moves

Aston Villa face a small matter of a glamorous trip to Barcelona first. It is a quirk of timing that Unai Emery next Premier League assignment should come at Old Trafford. The historical stature of Manchester United that over Jamie Carragher claim that Emery should be looking to climb the football chain. He suggested Emery consider succeeding Michael Carrick should he be sacked. But even if Emery perceived United as a step up, would he prosper there? Youri Tielemans did believe that, and look where that has led him. At Villa Park, Emery has an increasingly strong hold on how all team affairs are run. This was signaled by his nominal upgrade from head coach to manager when he last signed a new contract. He will visit the Camp Nou looking to extend Villa 100 percent start to their Champions League campaign. Having suffered dips at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, there is no certainty Emery methods would work in the febrile cauldron that is Old Trafford. After all, Manchester United will never be Aston Villa. Against 10-man Crystal Palace, Roberto De Zerbi decided the time had come in the 88th minute.