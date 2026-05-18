Premier Peter Malinauskas addresses golf course protests, social media controversy

Premier Peter Malinauskas responds to social media posts revealing his home address and shares his thoughts on the majority of protesters' behavior. The SA chief minister also discusses the controversial removal of trees from the North Adelaide Golf Course.

Premier Peter Malinauskas says most of the golf course protesters have conducted themselves civilly. He responded to social media posts attempting to reveal his home address, while South Australia's Police Minister Michael Brown said he had spoken to them.

Trees were recently removed at the North Adelaide Golf Course, leading to significant protests. SA's premier played down attempts to find out his home address in social media groups expressing outrage at the removal of trees.

'Most of the protesters have been doing the right thing while a few have gone way too far,' he said. He also mentioned that a few protesters have threatened him, but he hopes people don't take it too far





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Premier Peter Malinauskas Golf Course Protesters North Adelaide Golf Course Redevelopment Tree Removal Protests Doxxing Abusing Politicians Public Outrage Threats Terrorism Children Workers Administration Of Justice And Law Enforcement Digital Communications Political Behavior And Unrest Violence Against The Body

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