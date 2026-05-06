Prescribed Burns Blanket Perth in Smoke, Prompting Health Warnings

Perth's afternoon peak hour was shrouded in thick smoke due to prescribed burns in the eastern fringes, affecting residents across the metropolitan area. Authorities assured the public that the smoke would clear by nightfall, but health concerns were raised for vulnerable groups. The DBCA emphasized the necessity of prescribed burns for bushfire prevention while advising residents to stay informed through official channels.

Perth experienced a thick smoke haze during the afternoon peak hour due to prescribed burns in the city's eastern outskirts. The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) issued a warning just before 2pm, alerting residents across the entire Perth metropolitan area about the smoky conditions.

District Manager Shawn Debono stated that the smoke would clear by nightfall, attributing the haze to easterly winds pushing smoke from four active burns in the Perth Hills District into the CBD. Residents in suburbs like Applecross and the Perth CBD reported ash falling, while ABC radio listeners described a thick pall of smoke near Fremantle and haze settling in areas as widespread as Victoria Park, Canning Vale, and Yokine.

Minister for Preventative Health Sabine Winton acknowledged the concerns, particularly for those with respiratory issues, but expressed confidence in the decision-making process behind prescribed burns, noting that weather conditions are carefully considered. Mr. Debono emphasized that the DBCA takes measures to minimize smoke impacts on the metropolitan area, including issuing smoke alerts on their website the day before the burns.

He stressed that prescribed burns are essential for protecting communities from devastating bushfires and encouraged residents to monitor the DBCA website or the Emergency WA App for updates on active burns and smoke alerts. While the DBCA does not require direct approval from the Department of Health for daily burns, Mr. Debono assured that extensive consultation and approval processes are in place for their burn program





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Perth Prescribed Burns Smoke Haze Health Warnings Bushfire Prevention

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