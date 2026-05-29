President Trump Criticizes Judge and Statue Gold Plan

President Donald Trump has criticized a judge for blocking the renaming of the Kennedy Centre and the Trump administration's plan to close the venue for renovations. The judge, however, allowed the venue to remain open for renovations. Trump also announced he was not going to be involved in the renovations, stating that the building was 'structurally dangerous'. Chellie Pingree, a Congresswoman, criticized Trump for trying to rename the Kennedy Centre, likening it to one of his hotels. It has also been reported that the Trump Administration set aside close to $A7 million to have four prominent statues in Washington DC coated in gold.

President Donald Trump has criticized a judge for blocking the renaming of the Kennedy Centre and the Trump administration's plan to close the venue for renovations.

The judge, however, allowed the venue to remain open for renovations. Trump also announced he was not going to be involved in the renovations, stating that the building was 'structurally dangerous'. Chellie Pingree, a Congresswoman, criticized Trump for trying to rename the Kennedy Centre, likening it to one of his hotels. It has also been reported that the Trump Administration set aside close to $A7 million to have four prominent statues in Washington DC coated in gold





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President Donald Trump Kennedy Centre Renaming Judge Renovation Structurally Dangerous Chellie Pingree Trump Administration Statue Gold Plan Washington DC

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