President Donald Trump took to social media to aggressively defend his foreign policy against an editorial in The Wall Street Journal that accused him of being manipulated by the Iranian regime.

United States President Donald Trump recently utilized his platform on social media to launch a sharp rebuke against an opinion piece published by The Wall Street Journal , which suggested that his administration has been consistently outmaneuvered by the Iran ian government. The editorial, authored by Elliot Kaufman of the newspaper's editorial board, bore the provocative title The Iran ians Take Trump for a Sucker.

Within the body of his column, Kaufman criticized the president for what he perceived as a recurring pattern of diplomatic errors, specifically arguing that Trump has repeatedly offered concessions to Tehran for the same set of outcomes without securing any genuine progress. The piece emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively obstructed despite various announcements from the White House, suggesting that the current administration is allowing itself to be manipulated by a regime that continuously demands more in exchange for hollow promises of stability. This criticism was particularly stinging, as it challenged the core narrative of the president's foreign policy approach, which often prioritizes strength and transactional victories over traditional diplomatic engagement. In a characteristic move, the president responded to the article shortly after it gained traction, expressing his deep indignation through a series of inflammatory comments. He publicly insulted Kaufman by labeling him an idiot and a moron, dismissing the sophisticated arguments presented in the editorial as being completely detached from reality. Trump pushed back against the narrative that he had been duped, asserting that throughout the past 47 years, the Iranian leadership had successfully taken advantage of every single one of his predecessors, but that his own term represents a significant departure from that historical trend. He boasted that rather than giving the nation anything of value, he had delivered a country in tatters, pointing to his administration's use of targeted economic sanctions and various military operations as evidence that his approach has been far more effective at crippling Iranian influence than any previous diplomatic initiatives. He claimed that he has decimated significant portions of Iranian military assets and crippled their national economy, thereby rendering the argument of the editorial board as not only factually incorrect but fundamentally flawed in its understanding of his strategy. Following his vigorous defense of his geopolitical record, the president concluded his remarks with a sweeping attack on the credibility of The Wall Street Journal. He declared that the publication had completely lost its way and was no longer considered required reading for those who wish to understand the political landscape of the nation. By labeling the outlet as a failing political rag, he signaled a broader intent to discredit mainstream media critics who question the efficacy of his foreign policy maneuvers. The outburst highlights the ongoing and increasingly volatile relationship between the president and major print media institutions, reflecting a deep-seated tension where political narratives are fiercely contested in the digital sphere. As the administration continues to navigate complex tensions in the Middle East, such incidents underscore the challenges of maintaining a consistent international image when domestic opinion remains sharply divided on the success of these high-stakes negotiations and confrontational policies. The president remains adamant that his strategy is the only one that commands respect from adversaries, regardless of the critiques leveled against him by established media entities





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