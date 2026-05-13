A collection of images and descriptions of US presidents and first ladies visiting China, showcasing their interactions and engagements with Chinese leaders and citizens.

President Richard Nixon meeting Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing, then known as Peking, during his historic visit over 21-28 February 1972, the first time a sitting US president had visited the People’s Republic of China .

Nixon holds his chopsticks at the ready, flanked by Zhou and the Shanghai Communist party leader, Chang Chun-chiao, at a banquet, 1972. President Gerald Ford, right, poses with George Bush Sr, Susan Ford, First Lady Betty Ford and Barbara Bush during the president’s visit to China from 1-5 December 1975. Ford presses his ear to the Whispering Wall in a courtyard of the Temple of Heaven on the 1975 visit.

Supposedly, one can hear someone whispering at the other end of the courtyard. President George Bush Sr waves to a crowd of Chinese onlookers in Tiananmen Square during his visit of 25-27 February 1989. President Bill Clinton, the first lady, Hillary Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea, tour the the Great Wall of China during their visit of 27 June to 3 July 1998.

Jiang Zemin, the Chinese president, shares a laugh with Bill Clinton before a private dinner at Zhongnanhai, China’s leadership compound, 1998. Girls from the Shanghai Number 3 Girls High school wave flags to honour a visit to the school by Hillary Clinton, 30 June 1998. A crowd of students applaud Clinton at Beijing University on the last day of his visit to the capital, 1998.

Vladimir Putin, then the Russian prime minister; the US president, George W Bush; the Chinese president, Hu Jintao; and the president of the International Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge, attend the welcome banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, during Bush’s visit of 7-11 August 2008. The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and Obama shake hands before meeting ahead of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016.

First Lady Melania Trump and her Chinese counterpart, Peng Liyuan, are surrounded by students after a concert at Banchang primary school, Beijing, during the Trumps’ visit of 8-10 November 2017. Donald Trump and Xi shake hands at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, 201





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