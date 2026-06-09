Press Council Examines Cartoon's Violation of Standards of Practice

The Press Council investigated whether a cartoon published on 7 January 2026 breached its Standards of Practice. The cartoon, 'Grass roots', sparked complaints for using antisemitic tropes and diminishing legitimate concerns for a Royal Commission. The publications defended the cartoon's intent to critique politicization and 'astroturfing', acknowledging offense caused to the Jewish community. The Council, considering the offense and public interest in freedom of expression, concluded the cartoon's imagery could reinforce stereotypes, potentially breaching standards.

The Press Council evaluated whether a cartoon published on 7 January 2026 violated its Standards of Practice. The cartoon, titled 'Grass roots', depicted various groups, including lawyers, businesspeople, and sports identities, holding placards calling for a Royal Commission .

The figures in the foreground, recognizable as political figures like David Littleproud and Jacinta Price, carried a strip of grass, symbolizing the 'grassroots' movement. Separately, a figure resembling Benjamin Netanyahu beat a drum, with the words 'Boom Boom'. Complaints alleged the cartoon relied on antisemitic tropes and diminished legitimate concerns for a Royal Commission. The publications responded that the cartoon aimed to critique the politicization of genuine calls for a Royal Commission and illustrate 'astroturfing'.

They acknowledged offense caused to the Jewish community and published apologies. The Council, recognizing cartoons' latitude for exaggeration, considered the offense caused and the public interest in freedom of expression. It concluded that while the cartoon's intent was not to offend, its use of imagery could reinforce stereotypes, potentially breaching the Standards of Practice





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Freedom Of Speech Press Council Cartoon Standards Of Practice Antisemitic Tropes Royal Commission Politicization Astroturfing Offense Freedom Of Expression

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