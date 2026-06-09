Press Council Reviews Cartoon Over Antisemitism Concerns

The Press Council is considering a complaint about a cartoon that some say uses antisemitic tropes while the publisher argues it讽刺s astroturfing in the wake of the Bondi shooting.

The Press Council examined whether a published cartoon titled 'Grass roots' on January 7, 2026, violated its Standards of Practice. The cartoon shows a crowd of figures above a strip of grass holding placards that demand a Royal Commission .

The crowd includes lawyers, business people, sports identities, and Labor figures, with signs such as 'Business People for RC', 'Lawyers for a Royal Com', 'Sports Greats for a RC', 'Labor Has Beens for RC', and 'Dogs for a RC'. One figure has a thought bubble reading 'Don't mention the war.

' In the background, a figure with a megaphone agitates for a Royal Commission. In the foreground, identifiable political figures-David Littleproud, Sussan Ley, Jacinta Price, John Howard, Jillian Segal, and Rupert Murdoch-carry the grass above their heads as they march. Separately, to the far right, a figure resembling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu beats a drum accompanied by the words 'Boom Boom'.

Complaints were received alleging the cartoon relies on antisemitic tropes, portraying Jewish figures as manipulative actors exerting hidden influence beneath a supposed 'grassroots' movement. The complaint also said the cartoon diminishes the legitimate concerns of those directly affected by the Bondi shooting on December 14, 2025, and the broader community calling for a Royal Commission, implying their motivation is manipulation by 'Zionists' marching to Netanyahu's drum.

The publications responded that the cartoon must be viewed in the context of the intense public debate following the terrorist attack at Bondi and the subsequent widespread calls for a Royal Commission. They said the cartoon's intent was to scrutinize the almost immediate politicization of those calls, which became a political attack against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and to illustrate 'astroturfing'-privately funded or politically motivated campaigns designed to look like organic grassroots movements. The title 'Grass roots' was used ironically.

The depiction of Netanyahu was based on his public comments after the attack condemning Albanese's recognition of Palestine as having 'poured fuel on the antisemitic fire.

' The publications asserted the cartoon was not intended to invoke antisemitic tropes but to comment on the role of external and internal political actors in shaping the domestic debate. While acknowledging that some readers found the cartoon thought-provoking, the publications recognized that many, particularly members of the Jewish community, were hurt and offended. They said they took prompt action, publishing prominent apologies and a range of reader letters, and scheduled meetings with Jewish community leaders.

Nevertheless, they argued the cartoon was published in good faith on a matter of clear and significant public interest during a major public debate about a Royal Commission. They maintained that the public interest in freedom of expression, including the freedom of cartoonists to comment on major news events, justified any offence caused. The Council notes that cartoons are expressions of opinion that often use exaggeration and absurdity to make a point on serious issues.

Consequently, the Council gives significant latitude to cartoons when assessing whether reasonable steps were taken to avoid substantial offence, distress, or prejudice. However, that latitude is not unlimited, especially where a cartoon can reinforce racial, ethnic, or religious stereotypes. The Council acknowledges the publications' statement of intent and their claim that there was no intention to cause offence or prejudice.

The Council's deliberations continue on whether the cartoon breached General Principle 6, which requires publications to take reasonable steps to avoid causing or contributing materially to substantial offence, distress, or prejudice unless doing so is sufficiently in the public interest





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Press Council Cartoon Antisemitism Royal Commission Bondi Shooting Freedom Of Expression General Principle 6

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