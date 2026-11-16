Lutnick faces Senate testimony over Nvidia chip sales to China and Megaspeed blacklist failure

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is under pressure over the administration's decision to allow Nvidia to sell older H200 chips to China and his failure to blacklist Singaporean firm Megaspeed. He and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing mounting pressure over the Trump administration's decision to allow Nvidia to sell older H200 chips to China and his apparent failure to blacklist Singaporean firm Megaspeed.

Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Republican-chaired Senate Banking Committee, as has Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Megaspeed was formerly run by Alice Huang, who has been identified as a suspected Chinese spy. Lutnick, who was already considered vulnerable in a potential post-midterm election reshuffle, faces questions about why he did not place the firm on the entity list. Democrats in Congress called the chip arrangement an unconstitutional export tax and said the scheme could compromise national security.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim CEO

Lutnick Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Megaspeed

In a letter to Lutnick last week, they requested that the commerce secretary preserve all records related to that and other decisions. Republican senator Jim Banks, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, was deeply skeptical of Lutnick's actions when he appeared on Sunday-morning television. Secretary Lutnick had the power to close loopholes and put Megaspeed on the entity list and he did not do that, Banks told Fox News. Why not?

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Why did he not close that loophole? Why did he allow chip diversion and chip smuggling to continue to occur? I want to hear from Jensen Huang but I want to hear from Secretary Lutnick even more. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly confronted Lutnick over the matter at the White House last week.

Bessent told CNBC that Treasury, the Defense Department, State Department and US Trade Representative had all pushed for Megaspeed to be blacklisted for months but Commerce has the pen. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday US time. Bessent and Lutnick are both expected to travel on Air Force One with Trump to the Philippines and China on Monday US time.

Trump Delegation Heads To Asia Amidst Scandal

The president is leading a delegation to the ASEAN and APEC summits, as well as a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A report first noted Lutnick would attend the trip, quoting an unnamed US official who said the Nvidia scandal should not really have any bearing on the visit. Lutnick was already under pressure before the Nvidia scandal.

He testified before Congress over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, admitting to interactions with the disgraced paedophile financier after the date on which he previously claimed to have severed all contact. Speculation has been rife in Washington for months about Lutnick's future. Reuters reported on Thursday that White House officials were discussing whether he should be pushed out. Some perceive Lutnick's influence with the president as relatively low.

One Washington diplomat said: If you wanted to form a relationship with someone in the Trump administration you'd be crazy to pick him. A report also noted that the company now run by Lutnick's sons Brandon and Kyle had business dealings with several data centre companies in South-East Asia that cater to Chinese clients, which could be affected by the regulations Lutnick is managing. A former official wrote that Lutnick should resign.

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Critics Blame Lutnick For Export Control Failures

His failure to enforce export controls has enabled one of the largest transfers of controlled technology to a US adversary in history, McGuire wrote. While Lutnick has become the face of the Trump administration's apparent laxness on Nvidia and chip sales, it was Trump who sanctioned the deal to sell mid-level chips to China and spoke about how Chinese President Xi Jinping responded positively.

On Sunday, Bessent said that Trump's line in the sand was clear: older H200 chips could be sold to China but nothing above that. Bessent shifted focus to a potential culture of noncompliance at Nvidia, until now a darling of the AI industry and the US sharemarket. There must be a probe of whether Nvidia had such a culture and how far up the chain it went, Bessent told Fox News.

Bessent Calls For Nvidia Leadership Shake-up

Was it a low-level fail, was it in the middle or was it up in the C-suite? Bessent said it was obvious that certain entities Nvidia was selling chips to were shell companies funnelling high-level chips to China. It meant that the company's next chief executive had to be an external appointment, he said. They need a dramatic shake-up.

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, according to a report. The scandal has added to the scrutiny facing both Lutnick and Nvidia. The Senate Banking Committee hearing is expected to examine the administration's chip export policies and the failure to blacklist Megaspeed. Both Lutnick and Huang are scheduled to appear.