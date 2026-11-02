Prestige Estate Sells for $6.2 Million in Kenmore Hills Breaking Record

A luxury estate in Kenmore Hills sold for $6.2 million, shattering the suburb's price record. This major property transaction highlights the resilience of Brisbane's high-end housing market.

A prestigious family residence with exclusive access to the Mount Coot-tha hiking and biking trails has set a new benchmark for property values in Kenmore Hills. The home sold for $6.2 million at auction, representing a significant milestone in the local real estate landscape. A family of six purchased the estate, ending a thirty-year ownership tenure for the previous occupants.

Record-Breaking Sale Price Achieved

This transaction obliterates the previous 2022 record for the suburb by a margin of $1.5 million. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom French Provincial style home sits on a substantial 10,000-square-meter parcel located on the foothills of Mount Coot-tha. The property boasts an impressive array of luxury features designed for both entertainment and relaxation.

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Key amenities include private botanical retreats, elegant herringbone floors, a dedicated billiards room, a private tennis court, and a heated swimming pool. The sheer scale and exclusivity of the estate attracted significant interest from potential buyers in the area. More than one hundred groups inspected the rare property prior to the auction event.

Despite the high volume of inspections, only two buyers registered to bid on the estate. The bidding process opened at an initial price of $5.5 million and increased in $250,000 increments. The competitive atmosphere caused the bidding to stall momentarily at the $6 million mark before a resolution was reached.

After a brief period of negotiation, the property was sold to a pair of local upsizers. One of the buyers owns a significant global company, indicating a strong financial position for the purchasers. Christine Rudolph, the selling agent from Ray White Collective, described the purchase as the buyers' dream home. She noted that the couple views this property as the place where they see their children growing up.

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Market Trends and Regional Sales Data

This high-profile sale occurred within a broader context of 225 scheduled auctions across south-east Queensland over the past week. The performance of this market segment provides insight into the wider economic conditions affecting Australian real estate. Data from Domain recorded a preliminary clearance rate of 19 percent by Saturday evening.

This figure was derived from 144 reported results, which also included 14 homes that were withdrawn from the auction process. It is important to note that withdrawn auctions are counted as unsold when calculating these official clearance rates. This metric highlights the challenging environment for many sellers in the region.

In Coorparoo, another rare luxury home in the suburb's golden hospital triangle achieved a sale price of $5.76 million. The auction was described by the selling agent as feeling like going back in time due to the intensity of the bidding. Seven bidders registered for the keys to this distinctive property, which features a gym, pool, spa, and an external helical staircase connecting every level.

The home also included a custom walnut dining table valued at $45,000 as part of the sale. Selling agent Sarah Hackett of Place New Farm reported that at least 250 groups inspected the home. This is a remarkably high number compared to the average of four inspections per property.

Eleven buyers returned for a second or third look, demonstrating strong interest in the property. Although seven bidders registered, a strong opening bid eliminated most competitors early in the process. A crowd of approximately 100 people witnessed the event as the bidding intensified. One bidder yelled out $4 million while another shouted $5 million simultaneously, creating a two-horse race.

Buyer Dynamics and Economic Context

At the $5.6 million mark, the bidding paused as the underbidder pulled out of the competition. Final negotiations subsequently pushed the price to the closing figure of $5.76 million. A local family, who were not present in person and utilized a buyers' agent, clinched the deal. The strategic location near three major hospitals attracted registrations from surgeons and medical professionals.

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The proximity to private schools also appealed to families seeking convenience. Some nearby residents had obtained renovation quotes for their own homes and opted to buy instead, as the cost differential made purchasing more attractive. The solid concrete construction and 4.2-meter ceilings made the home a rare find in the current market.

At the other end of the price spectrum, a first home buyer paid $495,000 for a fixer-upper in Booval. The property was described as dilapidated, with graffiti coating the exterior and a deteriorating deck. It is also located in a flood-affected area, which typically reduces buyer interest.

Only four or five buyers inspected the Booval property, with none registering for the Friday auction. The first home buyer was the sole attendee at the auction. Her pre-auction offer was accepted, resulting in Domain's cheapest recorded auction result for Greater Brisbane. Selling agent Chevy Sukkar of Ray White Ipswich noted that the buyer appreciated the configuration and high-set design despite the needed work.

Mr. Sukkar highlighted that the sale exemplifies how hard the entry-level market is being hit. He stated that prices in this segment have plummeted by up to a third. He advised that buyers should adjust their expectations by twenty-five percent to guide their purchasing decisions. This contrast underscores the fragmentation of the Brisbane housing market.

Expert Analysis and Future Outlook

PRD chief economist Dr. Diaswati Mardiasmo stated that the results show how fragmented Brisbane's market has become. One-of-a-kind prestige properties remain immune from wider economic conditions, while the lower end continues to feel the financial pain. Buyers around the $1 million mark are very conscious of economic factors and seek maximum value.

Dr. Mardiasmo assessed the chance of another interest rate hike at the Reserve Bank meeting at approximately 65 percent. However, she noted that plummeting business sentiment, low household savings, and the holiday season could lead to a hold in rates. The timing of this meeting is considered awkward with only two more meetings scheduled for November and December.

She added that the Reserve Bank would likely avoid a headline suggesting they killed Christmas during their decision-making process. The divergence between luxury and entry-level sales illustrates the complex dynamics currently shaping the Australian property sector. These trends will likely influence buyer and seller strategies in the coming months.