Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, expressed concern about the impacts of Donald Trump's ever-changing positions on the war in the Middle East. He described the US leader's actions as 'very difficult for the world' and emphasized that Australia was 'coming through this better than most countries' due to its hoarding efforts and government's fuel resilience package.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Donald Trump 's ever-changing positions on the war were hurting economies, including Australia. He described the United States President's approach to governing as 'very difficult for the world' due to his foreign policy backflips.

, with Iran, and the subsequent economic harms caused by the prolonged war in the Middle East. Albanese expressed uncertainty about the war's end and warned that Trump's language threatening civilian infrastructure was not appropriate. He also mentioned that Australia had more fuel supplies due to hoarding efforts and the government's fuel resilience package





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Iran Donald Trump Global Disruptions Fuel Supply Australian Fuel Security Reserve

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