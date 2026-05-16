Prime Minister confident neo-Nazi group prohibition order will withstand legal challenge

The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, expressed confidence that the government's hate speech laws would withstand any legal challenge from the neo-Nazi group, National Socialist Network (NSN), and its affiliates.

The Prime Minister said he was 'absolutely confident' a prohibition order against the nation's most prominent neo-Nazi group would survive a legal challenge. The Home Affairs Minister announced the National Socialist Network (NSN) and two affiliated groups would be listed as prohibited hate groups at midnight, marking the second such proscription.

Former NSN members have wiped their public social media profiles after receiving a warning message from supporters of the group, expressing concern over a government-led attempt to create a new political party





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Law Neo-Nazi Group Prohibition Order Hate Speech Laws National Socialist Network White Australia Movement Extreme Caution Anti-Semitism Parliament Liberal Party National Party Attempt To Create A New Political Party Nazi Groups Govt Hate Laws Albanese Twitter White Australians Burke Australian Borderline Groups Facebook HSLDA Police Neo-Nazi White White Supremacy Neo-Nazi Groups Anti-Semitism

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