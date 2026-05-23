Prime Minister Defends Budget Changes, Facing Criticism

Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, used a speech to Labor loyalists to defend his controversial budget, which included changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax (CGT) discount. He faced growing public and political pressure in the wake of the budget, which sparked criticism, including AI-generated videos by businesses claiming it amounted to the prime minister getting a stake in their enterprise.

The prime minister has used a speech to Labor loyalists to defend his controversial budget. Anthony Albanese has been under pressure because of the changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax (CGT) discount.

Even getting emotional in front of the cheering Melbourne crowd, he defended the decisions, arguing that young Australians were being outbid by investors using the current generous tax breaks. The CGT reforms wipe the current 50 per cent discount in favour of an inflation-adjusted model with a minimum tax rate of 30 per cent.

As the budget papers outlined, the change will apply to all assets, including shares and business when they are sold, which has sparked criticism, including AI-generated videos by businesses claiming it amounted to the prime minister getting a stake in their enterprise. At his own party conference, also in Melbourne, Liberal leader Angus Taylor told party faithful Labor's budget was 'an absolute stinker' and repeated his line that the taxes are 'toxic'.

The justifiable public backlash to this budget is of a magnitude unlike anything I have seen in recent years. The Coalition has also sought to characterise the minimum 30 per cent tax on future discretionary testamentary trusts as a 'death tax' — an argument Labor has rubbished as a 'scare campaign'. Under pressure on Friday, the prime minister would not rule out an exemption for that type of trust, of which there are about 10,000.

But during his speech on Saturday Mr Albanese said his focus was on levelling out the tax system for people who worked their 'guts out' to earn their money through a wage, as opposed to an asset. This week the government said it wanted to proceed with legislation over the coming weeks





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Anthony Albanese Budget Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Liberal Leader Angus Taylor AI-Generated Videos Death Tax Tax System Asset Wage Government Legislation

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