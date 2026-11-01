Albanese faces pork barrelling claims over $6m Marrickville Golf Club grant

Senate estimates revealed none of the $6 million federal grant for Marrickville Golf Club was used for sewerage works, contradicting Anthony Albanese's earlier statement. The grant was awarded through an invitation-only process to the Labor-held electorate of Grayndler.

None of the $6 million federal grant that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured for Marrickville Golf Club was used for sewerage works, Senate estimates has revealed.

The money was instead spent on other works including a clubhouse renovation and a new pro shop. The sewerage works were carried out with a separate state government grant. The disclosure has intensified accusations of pork barrelling against Albanese, who procured the grant for the club in his Sydney electorate of Grayndler through an invitation-only process. The grant was an election promise, to be funded from the public purse if Labor won the 2025 election.

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It was never meant to be merit-based. In September, Albanese said the grant was for the worthy cause of stopping raw sewage from flowing when people used the club toilets. That statement lent the grant a certain moral force. During the week he told parliament that it was not correct to say the money had been for sewerage.

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Marrickville Golf Club Infrastructure Dispute

An investigation found the Albanese government gave three-quarters of grants under its $560 million invitation-only infrastructure program to Labor-held electorates, including the $6 million to Marrickville Golf Club. The club sits on a public course beloved of inner-west dog walkers. Its clubhouse is a popular spot for families to eat and socialise, while their kids spill out onto parklands next to the Cooks River. That it needed a new sewerage system is not in dispute.

Most taxpayers assume all federal grant money is awarded through a merit-based, competitive process. That was why the sports rorts scandal seemed so egregious and contributed greatly to the unpopularity of then-prime minister Scott Morrison's government. That scandal centred on a $102.5 million community sports grants program. Sports Australia had drawn up merit-based rankings of the most worthy upgrade projects across the country.

A 2020 report found that Morrison's government had discarded those rankings and distributed the money with a bias towards marginal and Coalition-priority electorates. Then-sports minister Bridget McKenzie resigned after it came out that she was a member of the Wangaratta Clay Target Club, which received $36,000 in Commonwealth grants.

Albanese Past Condemnation of Sports Rorts

Back in 2020, when he was opposition leader, Albanese was one of the loudest voices condemning what he called this tawdry rort that meant legitimate sporting clubs had missed out in favour of the political process. He said it justified the need to set up a federal anti-corruption commission. Albanese did not apologise for the error he made in telling the public the grant was for sewerage.

To be fair to him, the scope of the golf club works seems to have changed along the way, as different bits of funding became available. But Albanese did not fully acknowledge it. He told parliament during the week that it was not correct to say the money had been for sewerage. The passive voice is a happy refuge for the accountability-averse.

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Coalition Attacks PM Honesty on Grants

The Coalition used the issue to add flourishes to the picture it is painting of the PM, that he has a difficult relationship with the truth and does not take responsibility even when caught red-handed. As evidence, they cite the tax changes made in the budget, some of which the PM had previously sworn off, and his pledge to cut power bills by $275.

He said he did not mock the Japanese prime minister, when he did, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor told parliament during the week. He said he did not fall off a stage when he did. He said his $6 million grant to the Marrickville Golf Club was to fix sewage flows when it was not. He said the relevant program was not invitation-only, when it was.

Apart from being the right thing to do, there is another reason, purely political, for a leader to accept when they are wrong. It projects security. If you are insecure in your position or role, any admission of error will feel like a threat. A secure leader can say they messed up and take accountability, knowing that one error is not a reflection on their worth.

Political Consequences of Admitting Errors

That becomes harder the more mistakes you make, and impossible if the mistakes are actually deceptions, such as former prime minister Julia Gillard's promise of no carbon tax. That was probably a truthful statement at the time, but her later reversal turned it into something easily characterised as a lie. But you can see why politicians hate to admit errors. They are often remembered unfairly, with vast areas of their legacy obscured by the mistakes they made.

Gillard is best remembered for the carbon tax lie and her misogyny speech, which was actually one of Tony Abbott's worst moments. Morrison is remembered for his insistence he did not make the mistakes that defined his time in office. Prime ministers are remembered for one or two big mistakes. Albanese might have just made his.