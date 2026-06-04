Prince Andrew Investigation Intensifies as Police Probe Pattern of Conduct

Prince Andrew was seen with a bruise on his face amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and leaking sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein, with the probe expected to take over a year.

Prince Andrew , the disgraced member of the British royal family , was seen driving from his Norfolk home, Marsh Farm, on Thursday afternoon. A well-placed source insisted that the purple bruise covering much of his cheek and right eye was not a cause for concern, stating there had been no drama, accident, or attack.

However, due to medical confidentiality, the source could not discuss the matter further. This sighting comes as the police investigation into Andrew intensifies, focusing on a pattern of conduct over several years. Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, has indicated that the inquiry will involve vast quantities of data, including information from laptops and phones, which may lead to further strands of inquiry.

Parkinson warned that the investigation could take over a year due to its complexity and international dimension. The investigation stems from allegations that Andrew passed sensitive information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy. As special representative for trade and investment, Andrew had access to senior government and business contacts worldwide.

Additionally, police are probing allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002, an event attended by Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II during her Golden Jubilee year. Thames Valley Police have stated they are following all reasonable lines of inquiry but cannot go into specifics. Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February and released under investigation after more than 12 hours in custody. He denies any wrongdoing.

Detectives are building a case by interviewing key witnesses, including former cabinet ministers, royal officials, and senior civil servants, to gather evidence about Andrew's decade-long role as trade envoy. Police have urged any women who were abused by Epstein to come forward with information that could assist the inquiry. A dedicated team has been established to investigate the allegations against Andrew, resourced at a level comparable to a murder inquiry.

The investigation has already involved raids on Andrew's homes in London and Wiltshire, where officers seized documents and computer equipment. The Metropolitan Police are also working through a list of potential witnesses to determine the extent of Andrew's involvement with Epstein. The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting the challenges of prosecuting historical sexual offenses and the complexities of international legal cooperation. As the investigation continues, Andrew remains under scrutiny, with no clear resolution expected in the near future





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Misconduct Police Investigation Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Battle Intensifies Over Iran Conflict as US-Senator Criticizes Trump's RoleThe political battle over the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States is intensifying, particularly in Washington, where Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has accused President Donald Trump of blindly following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into an escalating Middle East conflict. While fighting may have eased, negotiations, accusations, and ongoing violence continue to shape the region's future, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defending the war's outcomes, including Iran's agreement to negotiate aspects of its nuclear program.

Read more »

Albanese calls Taylor 'Temu Abbott' as budget tax changes debate intensifiesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has mocked Opposition Leader Angus Taylor as 'Temu Abbott' amid a fierce political fight over tax changes in the federal budget. The government aims to pass the first tranche of legislation quickly, requiring Green support for key reforms on negative gearing, family trusts, and capital gains tax. While the opposition plans amendments, Labor's majority makes success unlikely. Albanese defended the reforms, saying they will help first home buyers, and criticized Taylor's tactics.

Read more »

NBA Finals 2026: Andrew Gaze's Championship Journey with SpursAn inside look at how Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs, featuring his 1999 title alongside Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and coach Gregg Popovich, and the upcoming 2026 Finals rematch with the New York Knicks.

Read more »

AFL 2026 Rule Change Targets Walker's Controversial Push as Scrutiny IntensifiesAdelaide Crows player Taylor Walker faces potential rough conduct charge after pushing Geelong defender Connor O'Sullivan into teammate Jordan Dawson during a match. The AFL's 2026 rule change now allows charges even when a teammate is injured, not just an opponent, increasing scrutiny on such dangerous tactics.

Read more »