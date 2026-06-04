Prince Andrew was seen with a bruise on his face while police investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and passing information to Jeffrey Epstein over a decade.

The disgraced member of the British royal family , Prince Andrew , was seen driving from his Norfolk home on Thursday afternoon with a noticeable purple bruise covering much of his cheek and right eye.

A well-placed source insisted the bruise was not a cause for concern, stating there had been no drama, accident, or attack, but declined to discuss further due to medical confidentiality. This sighting comes as the director of public prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, revealed that the police investigation into Andrew would examine a pattern of conduct over a number of years, particularly focusing on allegations of sexual misconduct and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Parkinson emphasized the complexity of the case, noting that investigators would analyze vast quantities of data, including information already in the public domain as well as data from laptops and phones that could lead to further strands of inquiry. He cautioned against expecting an early resolution, stating it could take over a year due to the complexity and international dimension. Police began their investigation into claims that Andrew passed sensitive information to Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.

As special representative for trade and investment, Andrew had access to senior government and business contacts worldwide. Additionally, authorities are looking into an alleged incident of inappropriate behavior towards a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002, which reportedly occurred when Andrew attended the event with Queen Elizabeth II during her Golden Jubilee year. Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday on February 19 and released under investigation after spending over 12 hours in police custody. He denies any wrongdoing.

Detectives are compiling a list of key witnesses, including former cabinet ministers, royal officials, and senior civil servants, to gather evidence about Andrew's decade-long role as a trade envoy. Police have urged any women who were abused by Epstein to come forward if they have information relevant to the inquiry. A dedicated team, resourced at a level similar to a murder investigation, has been set up to investigate the allegations against Andrew.

In related developments, police raided his homes in London and Wiltshire in April, seizing documents and computer equipment. The investigation continues to unfold, with authorities following all reasonable lines of inquiry. The bruise sighting has added a layer of public scrutiny, though officials maintain it is unrelated to the legal proceedings. As the inquiry progresses, Andrew remains under investigation while maintaining his innocence





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Prince Andrew Investigation Intensifies as Police Probe Pattern of ConductPrince Andrew was seen with a bruise on his face amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and leaking sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein, with the probe expected to take over a year.

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