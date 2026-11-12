Prince George, 12, joins centuries-old royal tradition with kingfisher drawing

Prince George's kingfisher drawing, published in Country Life, highlights a royal artistic tradition stretching from Mary, Queen of Scots to King Charles and Queen Victoria.

Prince George, now 13, drew a kingfisher at age 12 that appeared in Country Life, the magazine guest-edited by his father, Prince William. The illustration shows the bird with spiked head feathers and ruffled blue and yellow plumage, as though it had just settled from flight.

Mark Hedges, the magazine editor, said he knew the illustration would break the internet as soon as he saw it. He had visited William at Windsor Palace to discuss the magazine, and in June he was sent the picture George had done in the Spring for inclusion. Hedges said he looked at it and knew at that moment it would be a big deal and the picture would instantly go global.

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Prince George Follows Royal Art Tradition

He said that was not only because it is incredibly good, and not just good for a 12-year-old, but because we do not know that much about Prince George. Thanks to his kingfisher, we know a little more. In showing an interest and aptitude for art, George is following a storied tradition, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, great-grandfather and dozens of other family members over many generations.

King Charles is an accomplished watercolourist and has often spoken about the peace he finds in focusing on a piece of artwork. He discussed the royal family's artistic tradition in Royal Paintbox, a 2013 documentary about artists in the royal family. A watercolour by King Charles titled Lochnagar shows a mountain close to the royal family's Scottish retreat, Balmoral.

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He said he was originally inspired to look and observe by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who was a keen art collector. We walk away and shuffle off our mortal coil, but these things live on, Charles said. That is what is so riveting about looking at work by other members of my family in the past. It is this feeling that there they were, doing the painting, and that stays behind.

It is still you. It is part of you, still there. The monarch's artistic efforts are estimated to have raised more than 6 million pounds, or 11.6 million dollars, to date, and he has donated the proceeds to charity. Prints of Ackergill, a more recent watercolour by King Charles, are available for 2458 pounds, or 4768 dollars, from his Highgrove website.

King Charles Supports Young Artists

In 2000, he also founded the Royal Drawing School. The art historian Katy Hessel says Charles has been instrumental in the education of young artists. She says his school offers the best, and free, postgraduate art education in the country. The King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also dabbled in art as a girl.

In October, a colouring book of hers came to light, including a picture of the Pied Piper from 1934, when she was eight, signed Lillibet. Although Elizabeth II did not share her eldest son's private interest in painting, she was an enthusiastic steward of the arts. In 1962, during her reign, the Queen's Gallery opened at Buckingham Palace as a showcase for the Royal Collection. It was expanded 40 years later.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a talented painter. Although he also tended to focus on landscapes, he depicted more intimate scenes, too, such as The Queen at Breakfast, a painting of his wife from 1965. The work captured a more intimate snapshot of royal life. As well as creating his own works, the duke commissioned other artists.

In 1956-57, he invited artist Edward Seago to accompany him on the royal yacht Britannia on a trip to Antarctica and the South Atlantic. Many of the resulting paintings adorn the walls at Balmoral. An expert from Majesty magazine and author of a book about the Prince and Princess of Wales says art has long provided an escape from the treadmill of royal duties.

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She says it is something the royals have always done, something you can get on with, and it is a private thing. You can set an easel up anywhere you like, and people are not going to come buzzing around you, she says. They have always painted and drawn. The secret is that it is a solitary pastime, and they do not get much time for solitary.

Artistic Heritage Dates to Mary Queen of Scots

You can really get into it and block the world out when you are sketching or painting. The tradition of artistic royals is centuries old. The royal collection includes works by royalty dating back at least to Mary, Queen of Scots, whose embroidery of a cat with a mouse is thought to date to her time as a prisoner in England.

Known as the Marian Hanging, this set of embroideries was made by Mary, Queen of Scots during her imprisonment by Elizabeth I in the late 16th century. King George III's daughter, Princess Elizabeth, was a talented amateur artist who painted decorative murals. In Victorian times, art became a controversial topic among the royal family.

Victoria was a prolific painter, and the royal collection includes more than 4000 of her works over a 64-year period, including a self-portrait from 1832 when she was 13. Her husband, Albert, was also a keen artist; as newlyweds, they learnt etching together. For their sixth child, Princess Louise, however, art was a more serious matter. She wanted to be a sculptor at a time when women were meant to stick to painting and drawing.

Her biographer, Lucinda Hawksley, says her mother thought sculpting was a masculine art form, so she found it difficult to get her parents to admit she could be a professional sculptor. Hawksley says that for the rest of the family it might have been therapeutic, but for Louise it was a desperate desire to be a proper artist.

Princess Louise Was Controversial Social Reformer

She was a really big name in the art world, known as the People's Princess 100 years before Diana was thought of, Hawksley says. But the royal archives have tried very hard to suppress her story because she was very controversial and outspoken. She spoke out against her mother and was a huge social reformer. There may be a political element to Prince George's kingfisher, too.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have both been keen supporters of the environment, and spoken about the dangers of excessive screen time. A pencil portrait of a kingfisher would sit comfortably within those themes, while also extending a royal artistic lineage that reaches back through generations.