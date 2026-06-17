Prince George to Attend Eton College, Following Family Tradition

Kensington Palace announced that Prince George, aged 12, will enroll at Eton College this September, echoing the educational path of his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry. The elite boarding school, known for its long history, notable alumni, and high fees, is seen as ideal preparation for George's future role in the monarchy.

Prince George , the 12-year-old grandson of King Charles and second-in-line to the throne, will attend Eton College starting this September, Kensington Palace confirmed. The decision continues a family tradition, as both his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry are alumni of the prestigious all-boys boarding school located near Windsor Castle .

Founded in 1440, Eton is renowned for educating British elites, including 20 prime ministers and notable figures in arts and entertainment. The annual fee is approximately £63,000, and the school is known for its rigorous security, traditional uniform, and unique sports like the Wall Game. Prince William has previously praised Eton and maintains close ties with former classmates, wanting similar lifelong connections for his son.

While King Charles attended Gordonstoun in Scotland, William found his Eton experience positive, often visiting Queen Elizabeth II at nearby Windsor on weekends. Prince Harry, in his memoir, called Eton both the finest school in the world and a profound shock, describing it as purgatory for an unbrilliant boy. The choice reflects the Waleses' consideration of other elite institutions such as Marlborough and Oundle, ultimately selecting Eton to best prepare George for a modern constitutional role.

Experts note that the decision aligns with royal tradition while acknowledging the pressures of a highly visible future. The school's environment, with its historic buildings yet progressive outlook, aims to balance tradition with contemporary education





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