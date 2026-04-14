A publicist for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex falsely accused media outlets of breaching an embargo during their Australian tour, leading to accusations of hypocrisy regarding privacy concerns and scrutiny of their public engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour faced a public relations setback amidst accusations of misleading the media regarding privacy concerns. The couple's publicist, Liam Maguire, falsely claimed that specific media outlets had breached an embargo, alleging this compromised the security and privacy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . This claim was later retracted. The initial statement, issued before their arrival in Melbourne on a commercial Qantas flight, indicated that specific details of their itinerary would be withheld due to an alleged leak that 'complicated and compromised security arrangements.' However, the details that were supposedly leaked were in the public domain, having already been published by British media sources. This caused immediate skepticism, especially since the Duke and Duchess have sought to retain their privacy, and some commentators found this assertion ironic.

Mr. Maguire, in an email to newsrooms, falsely alleged that an embargo had been broken, specifically naming Sky News Australia and The Daily Mirror. When questioned about the false claim, Mr. Maguire backtracked, stating that Sky News Australia and The Daily Mirror were not formally bound by the embargo. He then said that The Daily Mail breached the embargo. This retraction highlighted a disregard for basic journalistic ethics, with the publicist asserting that the reported breach, despite not being committed by the previously accused media outlets, had impacted the visit and security. Some media outlets chose not to report on this because of the sensitivity of the information. Critics immediately pointed to the potential irony of their complaint about privacy, especially given their decision to engage in a highly publicized, commercially advantageous tour. This situation elicited significant negative responses on social media. Many users pointed out the hypocrisy of complaining about privacy while actively participating in high-profile public engagements and commercial ventures, including a luxury 'girls' weekend' retreat with expensive ticket prices and funded by taxpayers.

This incident has fueled criticism, particularly highlighting the tension between the couple's desire for privacy and their public activities. The Australian tour, encompassing engagements in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, has attracted controversy, especially concerning how they utilize their royal titles. Meghan Markle will participate in events that will generate revenue, prompting questions about the motives behind the engagements. Despite assurances by the publicist that the visit is 'private' and 'privately funded', reports from authorities in New South Wales and Victoria confirm that taxpayers are covering the cost of additional policing. This has only enhanced a perception of hypocrisy, as the couple seeks to balance public appearances with a claimed desire for privacy. These circumstances have become fodder for social media discussions, with users highlighting the couple's alleged contradictions and expressing concern over the use of public funds to support their tour. The situation has intensified the debate about the couple's public image and their interactions with the media.





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